Estonia and Lithuania to attend 17+1 summit on lower level ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: ERR/ Romi Hasa
News

The virtual 17+1 summit between China and 17 Eastern and Central European countries that will take place on February 9 will see Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets represent Estonia. Politico notes that Estonia and Lithuania are expressing their disinclination through only sending foreign ministers to the high-level summit.

"We have informed the representative of the People's Republic of China that Estonia will be represented by the foreign minister," Angelika Lebedev, media adviser for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told ERR. She added that the summit will be held virtually on Tuesday, February 9.

"We can say today that Lithuania will not be represented on the level of the president or prime minister," a press officer for Lithuania's EU representation told Politico.

The publication describes the decision by Estonia and Lithuania as an insult to Beijing that is seeking greater influence in Europe through the cooperation format.

The 17+1 initiative is a diplomatic cooperation format covering former Soviet socialist states, including the Baltics and Visegrad, Bulgaria, Romania and the Balkans. Greece recently joined the format.

EurActiv wrote on January 20 that China will try to hold the 17+1 meeting in February to discuss combating the coronavirus pandemic and offer Central and Eastern European countries its vaccine.

The suitability of Estonia's participation in the format has also been called into question by now Ambassador to Finland Sven Sakkov (former head of the International Center for Defense and Security) and MEP Urmas Paet (Reform).

"Estonia and other likeminded states should leave the 17+1 format with China in the name of a more united EU China policy," Paet said, adding that the format undermines a common China policy on the EU level and that member states should not forget human rights violations against the Uighurs, in Hong Kong and elsewhere.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:20

Estonia takes delivery of first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

14:17

Von der Leyen and Simson: United against the virus

13:14

Estonia and Lithuania to attend 17+1 summit on lower level

13:04

The Putin paradox: Five things Navalny's arrest says about Russia

11:35

Use of green gas in transport becoming more common

11:19

Day brings 417 coronavirus positives Updated

10:00

Liimets: Russia's use of EU meeting was 'as cynical as it was predictable'

08:21

Kontaveit makes final that will not be played in Melbourne

08:05

Kanepi loses to Mertens in Gippsland Trophy final

06.02

Doctor only saw attacker briefly

06.02

Paet: Nord Stream 2 should be stopped due to Borrell's Moscow trip

06.02

Kanepi advances to Gippsland Trophy final

06.02

MEP: Borrell's Moscow visit was 'master class in pandering'

06.02

Lutsar: Hospital worker COVID-19 vaccination rate not dangerous

06.02

Police want to identify man in yellow jacket in connection to doctor attack

06.02

Tallinn City Council Audit Committee to investigate Porto Franco case

06.02

Health Board: 589 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, nine deaths

06.02

Wastewater study shows record high concentration of coronavirus in Estonia

06.02

Gemalto, PPA reach compromise over ID-card security weakness

05.02

Entrepreneurship minister prioritizes tourist sector post-pandemic plans

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: