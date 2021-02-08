Portal: EU hits out at UK higher visa fees for Estonian citizens

Estonia is one of five European Union countries not eligible for a discount in United Kingdom visa fees, news portal Politico reports, following the end of the Brexit transition period at the end of last year. The European Union says the situation, where citizens of member states are treated differently in their entry rights into Britain, should not continue.

Estonia joins Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovenia from among the EU27 whose citizens cannot obtain a discounted visa – also offered to four non-EU countries – a development which has led to a diplomatic offensive on the matter, Politico reports.

Britain says that the eligibility list – which would see a £55 (€62.75) reduction in fees when applying via several visa routes and primarily affecting skilled workers, healthcare staff, entrepreneurs and seasonal workers – is based on a Council of Europe treaty signed in 1961 and adopted by 26 countries, including the U.K. itself; the map of Europe has changed in the intervening time, and while the constituent countries of the former Yugoslavia are signatories, the Soviet Union, under whose occupation Estonia lay at the time, did not sign.

EU representatives are nonetheless pushing back against the move, calling it an early example of post-Brexit Britain discriminating against citizens from different countries which would previously have had the same status, in terms of right of entry, noting the requirements affect non-EU countries as well.

The changes also affect U.K. employers of Estonians traveling on a work visa, as a certificate of sponsorship costs a reported £199 (a little over €227) per person.

EU countries appealing to commission

Some EU countries have appealed to the European Commission to intervene; a commission spokesperson said that while both the EU and the U.K. can determine their own visa policies, the U.K. has committed in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement to treat all EU member states' citizens equally when It comes to short-term visas, though with regard to long-term visas, Brussels may find it harder to find legal recourse, Politico finds, while at the same time the situation may proliferate as the U.K. negotiates bilateral agreements with EU member states.

Estonia temporarily banned flights between it and the U.K. at the end of 2020 after a more potent strain of the coronavirus was found to be spreading in southern England in particular.

While flights can now operate, Estonia has since the new year imposed a longer quarantine requirement on U.K. arrivals – 14 days compared with 10 days for EU and other European countries – as well as a requirement to provide proof of a recent negative coronavirus test, or to test negative immediately upon arrival.

The U.K. responded in kind with similar requirements for arrivals from Estonia later in January.

