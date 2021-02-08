Portal: EU hits out at UK higher visa fees for Estonian citizens ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Estonia's new passport designs. Source: PPA
News

Estonia is one of five European Union countries not eligible for a discount in United Kingdom visa fees, news portal Politico reports, following the end of the Brexit transition period at the end of last year. The European Union says the situation, where citizens of member states are treated differently in their entry rights into Britain, should not continue.

Estonia joins Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania and Slovenia from among the EU27 whose citizens cannot obtain a discounted visa – also offered to four non-EU countries – a development which has led to a diplomatic offensive on the matter, Politico reports.

Britain says that the eligibility list – which would see a £55 (€62.75) reduction in fees when applying via several visa routes and primarily affecting skilled workers, healthcare staff, entrepreneurs and seasonal workers – is based on a Council of Europe treaty signed in 1961 and adopted by 26 countries, including the U.K. itself; the map of Europe has changed in the intervening time, and while the constituent countries of the former Yugoslavia are signatories, the Soviet Union, under whose occupation Estonia lay at the time, did not sign.

EU representatives are nonetheless pushing back against the move, calling it an early example of post-Brexit Britain discriminating against citizens from different countries which would previously have had the same status, in terms of right of entry, noting the requirements affect non-EU countries as well.

The changes also affect U.K. employers of Estonians traveling on a work visa, as a certificate of sponsorship costs a reported £199 (a little over €227) per person.

EU countries appealing to commission

Some EU countries have appealed to the European Commission to intervene; a commission spokesperson said that while both the EU and the U.K. can determine their own visa policies, the U.K. has committed in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement to treat all EU member states' citizens equally when It comes to short-term visas, though with regard to long-term visas, Brussels may find it harder to find legal recourse, Politico finds, while at the same time the situation may proliferate as the U.K. negotiates bilateral agreements with EU member states.

Estonia temporarily banned flights between it and the U.K. at the end of 2020 after a more potent strain of the coronavirus was found to be spreading in southern England in particular.

While flights can now operate, Estonia has since the new year imposed a longer quarantine requirement on U.K. arrivals – 14 days compared with 10 days for EU and other European countries – as well as a requirement to provide proof of a recent negative coronavirus test, or to test negative immediately upon arrival.

The U.K. responded in kind with similar requirements for arrivals from Estonia later in January.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Laagna tee fatal accident driver partly admits guilt

12:24

University of Tartu study: Wastewater COVID-19 traces reach record high

11:56

Reform Party mayoral candidate: Center likely to retain power in Tallinn

11:21

Kanepi jumps 29 places in world rankings after hot streak

10:57

Study: Majority of COVID-19 patients had antibodies eight months later

10:48

Health Board: 339 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, five deaths

10:38

Swedish court to announce decision on MS Estonia gravesite peace case

10:29

1247 information line seeks more volunteers

09:35

Narva's greatest budgetary challenges to come in education

09:30

Portal: EU hits out at UK higher visa fees for Estonian citizens

08:25

Risto Lillemets posts 6,089 points in Tallinn heptathlon event

07.02

Estonia marks Day of Solidarity with Belarus

07.02

Samost and Sildam discussed official-like ministers in new government

07.02

'Olukorrast riigis': People could lose second pillar assets on the market

07.02

Indrek Kiisler: I feel sorry for Anneli Ott and Eva-Maria Liimets

07.02

Kalev/Cramo beats Moscow CSKA

07.02

Mairo Rääsk: Place of new immigrants in Estonian education

07.02

Estonia takes delivery of first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

07.02

Von der Leyen and Simson: United against the virus

07.02

Estonia and Lithuania to attend 17+1 summit on lower level

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: