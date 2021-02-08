Põlva Hospital patient contracts COVID-19

A patient in a southeastern Estonian hospital has tested positive for the coronavirus. The patient apparently contracted the virus while in the hospital, in the town of Põlva.

Miia Sultsmann, Põlva Hospital's (Põlva Haigla) acting chief medical officer, says that the patient in question had passed negative for the virus when admitted to the hospital, but subsequently tested positive.

The patient was placed in a separate COVID-19 ward with all possible safety measures implemented, Sultsmann said, adding that the hospital was already geared-up to admitting coronavirus patients as an overflow should Tartu University Hospital, around 50 km away, reach full capacity.

BNS says a source told them hospital staff had been wearing visors, in addition to masks, since Friday, and patients are not allowed out of their wards.

A notice informing staff, patients and others that the warning level had been raised to amber (from green) has been up within the hospital for some time now, as of Sunday, the source, also a patient at the hospital, added.

Põlva County has at present an estimated 68 active coronavirus cases, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says, the third lowest figure for any of Estonia's 15 counties after Lääne County and Hiiumaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!