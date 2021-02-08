Põlva Hospital patient contracts COVID-19 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Põlva Hospital. Source: ERR
News

A patient in a southeastern Estonian hospital has tested positive for the coronavirus. The patient apparently contracted the virus while in the hospital, in the town of Põlva.

Miia Sultsmann, Põlva Hospital's (Põlva Haigla) acting chief medical officer, says that the patient in question had passed negative for the virus when admitted to the hospital, but subsequently tested positive.

The patient was placed in a separate COVID-19 ward with all possible safety measures implemented, Sultsmann said, adding that the hospital was already geared-up to admitting coronavirus patients as an overflow should Tartu University Hospital, around 50 km away, reach full capacity.

BNS says a source told them hospital staff had been wearing visors, in addition to masks, since Friday, and patients are not allowed out of their wards.

A notice informing staff, patients and others that the warning level had been raised to amber (from green) has been up within the hospital for some time now, as of Sunday, the source, also a patient at the hospital, added.

Põlva County has at present an estimated 68 active coronavirus cases, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says, the third lowest figure for any of Estonia's 15 counties after Lääne County and Hiiumaa.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:54

AK: How are Tallinn and Tartu dealing with snow removal?

19:22

AK: Clarity needed on how aware sports sponsors are of their funds' use

18:38

Environmental Investment Center calls for purchase of new electric buses

18:01

Ministry regional work in central Estonia back after COVID-19 cancellation

17:19

Põlva Hospital patient contracts COVID-19

16:46

Hanno Pevkur, Helir-Valdor Seeder elected Riigikogu deputy speakers

16:40

Kanepi and Kontaveit to start Australian Open on Tuesday morning

16:36

Isamaa tables bill making COVID-19 testing legal requirement for arrivals

15:57

Eight Riigikogu committees have elected new leadership

15:17

Tallinn asks government for Maarjamäe memorial real estate plots

14:52

Mayor of Narva steps down from SDE board

14:28

Swedish court acquits MS Estonia documentary makers

14:26

Just Transition Fund's €340 million will go to Ida-Viru County

13:52

Border guard using skis to get around in snowy conditions

13:26

Former suspect in PERH chief doctor attack: I had alibi

12:50

Laagna tee fatal accident driver partly admits guilt

12:24

University of Tartu study: Wastewater COVID-19 traces reach record high

11:56

Reform Party mayoral candidate: Center likely to retain power in Tallinn

11:21

Kanepi jumps 29 places in world rankings after hot streak

10:57

Study: Majority of COVID-19 patients had antibodies eight months later

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: