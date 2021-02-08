Ministry regional work in central Estonia back after COVID-19 cancellation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The "Superministry" complex in Tallinn, which houses the finance ministry and social affairs ministry.. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Regional development involving at least two government ministries in some areas of Estonia is back on the table following cancellations last year due to the pandemic.

Two central Estonian counties, Jõgeva and Järva, will now be able to host ministry officials, national and local government employees and others.

The work planned for mid-August last year, aimed at better implementing regional development opportunities and meeting challenges, will be able to go ahead this year, ERR reports.

The Ministry of Social Affairs, had addressed rural municpality governments in the towns of Jõgeva, Mustvee and Põltsamaa (Jõgeva County) and Järva, Paide and Turi (Järva County) and with a request that summer internships be offered to ministry officials and to meet with local government leaders to get a clearer picture of concerns facing and practices engaged by local government.

The projects followed similar initiatives in Ida-Viru County and in southeastern Estonia in 2017-2019, involving hundreds of personnel.

Jõgeva and Järva counties have around 150-180 active coronavirus cases each at the time of writing, compared with nearly 3,500 active cases in Harju County and over 1,000 cases in Ida-Viru County.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

