339 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 3,039 tests taken - a rate of 11.2 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced.

According to data from the population registry, there were 169 cases diagnosed in Harju County, 111 of which were in Tallinn. 35 cases were found in Tartu County and 34 were cases were diagnosed in Pärnu County. Ida-Viru and Rapla counties saw 33 and 13 cases added over the last 24 hours, respectively.

12 cases were found in Võru County and 10 positive tests were given in Jõgeva County. Eight cases were diagnosed in Lääne-Viru County, seven were discovered in Järva County. Viljandi County saw four cases added overnight, three cases were diagnosed in Valga County and two cases each went to Hiiu and Saare counties. A single case was registered in Lääne County.

There was no information in the population registry for six of the cases diagnosed.

In total, 35,917 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 17,564 of them having already received their second dose.

433 people receiving treatment in hospital, 31 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 433 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 31 patients in intensive care.

A total of 3,039 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 339 returning positive and 2,700 negative – a positive rate of 11.2 percent. There have been 810,622 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 48,267 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

37,908 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 11,539 (30.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 26,369 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were five deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 466 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 549.22 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

