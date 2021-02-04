Coronavirus spreading in schools, markets in Tartu

The rise in the coronavirus infection rate in Tartu is mainly due to the virus spreading in schools and markets, the Health Board has said.

Yesterday, 97 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Tartu County compared to 23 the day before.

"The infection has spread in many schools and educational institutions, including kindergartens," Merilin Vernik, a spokesperson for the Health Board, told ERR on Wednesday.

She said it is difficult for people to socially distance in schools because there are many close contacts.

COVID-19 is also spreading among stallholders at Tartu market. "The Health Board has contacted all those infected and they are in isolation at home," Vernik said. She advised people to wear a mask and follow the social distancing rules.

Vernik said there are concerns there will be an increase in infection rates across Estonia in the near future, especially if restrictions are relaxed again.

