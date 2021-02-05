596 new coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced. Four deaths were also recorded since Thursday morning.

According to data from the population registry, there were 305 cases diagnosed in Harju County, 239 of which were in Tallinn. 107 cases were found in Ida-Viru County and 40 were cases were diagnosed in Tartu County. Pärnu and Võru counties saw 33 and 18 cases added over the last 24 hours, respectively.

17 cases were found in Järva County and 13 positive tests were given in Rapla County. Eight cases each were diagnosed in Jõgeva, Hiiu, Saare, Valga, Viljandi and Lääne-Viru counties. Another four each were found in Põlva and Lääne counties.

There was no information in the population registry for seven of the cases diagnosed.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 544.03, the Health Board says.

In total, 33,927 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 15,871 of them having already received their second dose.

412 people receiving treatment in hospital, 36 in intensive care

As of Friday morning, 412 people are receiving treatment in hospital with eight under assisted breathing. There are 36 patients in intensive care.

A total of 5,205 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, with 596 returning positive and 4,609 negative – a positive rate of 11.5 percent. There have been 798,052 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 46,925 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

36,881 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 11,144 (30.2 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 25,737 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were five deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 448 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

