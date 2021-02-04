Map: Israel, UAE still have world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

This week, the countries that had the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates a week ago, are still in the lead.

Data from national health authorities shows Israel, the United Arab Emirates, the Seychelles, the UK, Bahrain and the USA have the world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates, which is the same as a week ago.

Isreal has vaccinated more than 36 percent of its population, an increase from 32 percent last week. The United Arab Emirates rate has risen to 32.26 percent from 27.07 percent over the last week. The Seychelles follows on 20.22 percent which is the same as seven days ago.

In Europe, the United Kingdom has vaccinated the most people - 14.47 percent, compared to 10.28 percent last week. This means the UK has moved up to fourth place, overtaking Bahrain which rose from 10.58 percent to 11.09 percent.

In the rest of Europe, the pace seems to have slowed and this is due to second vaccinations being administrated. Serbia has the second highest rate in Europe at 7 percent.

The European Union average has increased by 0.2 percent to 2.35 percent of people vaccinated. Denmark (3.24), Romania (3.17) and Ireland (3.06) are above the EU average, with slightly more than three people vaccinated per 100 people. Estonia's rate is 2.26 percent.

Looking at the world's biggest powers, the U.S. has vaccinated 8.06 percent of the population.

It is not known exactly how many people have been vaccinated in Russia, as the data has not been published since the start of the year, but it is known to be above 1 million people.

China has vaccinated 24 million people, although this is only 1.72 percent of its population. India has vaccinated 4.1 million people and Brazil 2.51 million.

ERR's Estonian language portal compares the figures every week. Read last week's update here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

Defense minister: Narva key to national security

14:30

Road accident total figures fall, though fatalities rise

14:22

MEP: EU inaction on Navalny emboldening Russia

14:10

Russian plane flies in Estonian airspace without permission

13:50

Liimets says Estonia to attend 17+1 meeting with China

13:16

Education minister: Vaccinating teachers to start mid-February

13:13

Finnish government agrees on mandatory coronavirus testing

12:55

PERH chief of medicine attacked leaving work

12:43

Map: Israel, UAE still have world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates

12:18

Teacher: Years of distance learning will leave knowledge gaps

11:55

Foreign and security policy in the new Estonian coalition agreement

11:26

Jüri Ratas: I now have more time for sauna and family

11:06

Estonia imposes upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine at 70 Updated

11:03

Health Board: 673 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

10:56

Layoffs the leading cause for job loss in 2020

10:32

Center culture minister candidate Toome is still Isamaa member

10:16

COVID-19 case delays Kanepi and Kontaveit's Australian tournaments

09:26

Coronavirus spreading in schools, markets in Tartu

08:51

Doctor who vaccinated Russian diplomat ahead of schedule loses job

08:31

Loss of population minister position leads to relocation of seven officials

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: