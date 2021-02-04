Map: Israel, UAE still have world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates

This week, the countries that had the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates a week ago, are still in the lead.

Data from national health authorities shows Israel, the United Arab Emirates, the Seychelles, the UK, Bahrain and the USA have the world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates, which is the same as a week ago.

Isreal has vaccinated more than 36 percent of its population, an increase from 32 percent last week. The United Arab Emirates rate has risen to 32.26 percent from 27.07 percent over the last week. The Seychelles follows on 20.22 percent which is the same as seven days ago.

In Europe, the United Kingdom has vaccinated the most people - 14.47 percent, compared to 10.28 percent last week. This means the UK has moved up to fourth place, overtaking Bahrain which rose from 10.58 percent to 11.09 percent.

In the rest of Europe, the pace seems to have slowed and this is due to second vaccinations being administrated. Serbia has the second highest rate in Europe at 7 percent.

The European Union average has increased by 0.2 percent to 2.35 percent of people vaccinated. Denmark (3.24), Romania (3.17) and Ireland (3.06) are above the EU average, with slightly more than three people vaccinated per 100 people. Estonia's rate is 2.26 percent.

Looking at the world's biggest powers, the U.S. has vaccinated 8.06 percent of the population.

It is not known exactly how many people have been vaccinated in Russia, as the data has not been published since the start of the year, but it is known to be above 1 million people.

China has vaccinated 24 million people, although this is only 1.72 percent of its population. India has vaccinated 4.1 million people and Brazil 2.51 million.

