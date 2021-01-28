Vaccine map: European Union vaccination rate above 2 percent

In a weekly feature, ERR's Estonian portal compared coronavirus vaccine data from around the world. While Israel has administered the highest amount of vaccines, the European Union crossed the 2 percent threshold on Monday.

According to statistics collected by national health authorities and broadcasters, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the Seychelles have administered - by far - the highest number of coronavirus vaccines across the world.

During the last week, the proportion of people vaccinated in Israel almost doubled, to more than 46 per 100 people. The country has a population of just over 9 million people.

In the United Arab Emirates, which has a population of almost 10 million, 27 per 100 people have been vaccinated.

Among European countries, the United Kingdom has the highest vaccine rate at 10.28 per 100 people, followed by Denmark on 3.76.

As of Monday, 2.11 percent of people in the European Union (on average) have received at least one dose.

Estonia's rate is 2.05 percent, the same as Poland, which is below Lithuania's 2.15 but above Latvia's 0.88. Finland's rate is 2.11.

The United States' vaccination rate is 7.7, China's 1.1 and Russia's is 0.69 - although the data for Russia has not been updated since the first week of January.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!