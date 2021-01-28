Vaccine map: European Union vaccination rate above 2 percent ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
The first COVID-19 vaccines administered at Tartu University Hospital and University Family Doctors' Center.
The first COVID-19 vaccines administered at Tartu University Hospital and University Family Doctors' Center. Source: Jassu Hertsmann
News

In a weekly feature, ERR's Estonian portal compared coronavirus vaccine data from around the world. While Israel has administered the highest amount of vaccines, the European Union crossed the 2 percent threshold on Monday.

According to statistics collected by national health authorities and broadcasters, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the Seychelles have administered - by far - the highest number of coronavirus vaccines across the world.

During the last week, the proportion of people vaccinated in Israel almost doubled, to more than 46 per 100 people. The country has a population of just over 9 million people.

In the United Arab Emirates, which has a population of almost 10 million, 27 per 100 people have been vaccinated.

Among European countries, the United Kingdom has the highest vaccine rate at 10.28 per 100 people, followed by Denmark on 3.76.

As of Monday, 2.11 percent of people in the European Union (on average) have received at least one dose.

Estonia's rate is 2.05 percent, the same as Poland, which is below Lithuania's 2.15 but above Latvia's 0.88. Finland's rate is 2.11.

The United States' vaccination rate is 7.7, China's 1.1 and Russia's is 0.69 - although the data for Russia has not been updated since the first week of January.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

28.01

Coronavirus restrictions to be harmonized across Estonia from February 3

28.01

Minister: Inherited state budget cuts would see ministry expenses slashed

28.01

Daily: Diplomat gets COVID-19 vaccine in Narva ahead of returning to Russia

28.01

Estonia entrepreneurs investing less in innovation than EU average

28.01

Former foreign affairs minister: Big pharma should be put in its place

28.01

Most popular movies of 2020 were "Tenet" and "Talve"

28.01

SDE Tallinn councilor steps down to take up private sector board position

28.01

airBaltic Estonian passenger numbers down 67 percent in 2020

28.01

Vaccine map: European Union vaccination rate above 2 percent

28.01

Eesti Energia: Demand fell in 2020 while renewables output rose

28.01

Minister: Government has no plan to close Russian-language schools

28.01

Hospital head: Ministry official got COVID-19 vaccine early to avoid waste

28.01

Center Party MEP: Party's ratings fell due to coalition with Reform

28.01

Prime minister: We need to review our vaccination procedures

28.01

Estonian-Finnish working group discusses how to restore cross-border travel

28.01

ERR News broadcast: Greening of Ida-Viru County costing Center support

28.01

First AstraZeneca vaccine shipment set to arrive in Estonia next week

28.01

Government agrees deputy, second deputy prime minister roles

28.01

Tasty Tartu to take place throughout February

28.01

Estonian embassy in UK diplomatic relations centenary with online brochure

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: