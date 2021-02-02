Coronavirus round-up: January 25-31

Last week 3,604 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in Estonia compared to 3,637 and 3,543 during the previous two weeks, meaning the country has hit a plateau. There were 39 deaths, down from 50 the week before.

Overview

The new government was sworn in on Tuesday and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said restrictions must be logically applied.

New restrictions were rolled out in Harju and Ida-Viru counties on Monday which replace the old set. These restrictions will then be introduced nationwide on Wednesday (February 3) so they are harmonized across the country.

Experts have said Estonia's coronavirus outbreak has stabilized but at a high level and the infection rate - R - has dropped below one.

So far 28,187 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Estonia and more than 10,000 people have received a second dose. However, some healthcare workers and caregivers are refusing to get the vaccine due to concerns the long-term effects are not known.

More than 2 percent of Estonians have been vaccinated but Estonia's 14-day infection rate is in the top 20 in Europe.

Traveling to Finland has become more difficult after the country imposed strict border controls on people moving between the counties.

New cases by week: There were 3,604 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed last week, a plateau for a third week in a row at around 3,600 cases. Experts have said the numbers have stabilized but at a high level.

The 14-day infection rate is 544.63 per 100,000 inhabitants and last Monday it was 540.04.

New cases by day: On three days last week there were more than 600 cases, but every other day had fewer than 470, three days had fewer than 400 cases.

No new records were broken and the number of deaths dropped from 50 to 39.

New cases by county: There were new cases reported in every county last week, you can see exactly how many and where on the map below. Most cases were in Harju, Ida-Viru, Tartu and Pärnu and Hiiu County had the fewest.

Each county's 14-day average has been added to the graph below.

New cases were similar to previous weeks in Harju, Ida-Viru, Tartu and Pärnu counties, which shows the situation in the counties has stabilized.

There has been an increase of cases in Saare County, which trebled from 25 to 76 and Võru County's saw a rise from 105 to 121.

There has also been an increase in the infection rate in southern Estonia, particularly Valga County which has an outbreak with more than 100 infected people.

Hospital releases: 240 people were released from hospital last week, one of the highest amounts so far.

At the time of writing, 420 patients are being treated in hospital, which is similar to every week of the last month, and a third of hospitalized patients are over 70.

Positive and negative tests by week: There were 29,941 negative tests and 3,604 positive tests analyzed last week, giving a total of 33,545 which is similar to previous weeks.

The average positive share of positive testes each day was 10.97 percent which was the same as the week before.

Deaths

There were 39 deaths, a fall from 50 the previous week. Experts have said Estonia has more deaths from coronavirus than expected.

The total number of people who have died after contracting coronavirus is 422.

Coronavirus highlights January 25-31:

"Let's keep Estonia open!"

The Health Board launched a new campaign called "Let's keep Estonia open!" ("Hoiame Eesti elu avatud!") this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill;

Stay at least two meters away from other people;

Wear a mask in crowded places;

Wash your hands diligently;

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone;

Get your information from reliable sources, such as kriis.ee, the Health Board or contact the free 1247 helpline.

The spread of coronavirus in Estonia is extensive and rapid, which means that it is possible to get infected anywhere you may come in to contact with others.

If possible, choose electronic channels and online services for running your errands. Run as many of your errands as possible via electronic channels which will allow you to avoid unnecessary contact with others and reduce the risk of your being infected.

If you experience any symptoms, please stay at home.

Download HOIA

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app HOIA will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

