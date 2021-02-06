Health Board: 589 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, nine deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A coronavirus sign in a gym. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Nine people who had tested positive for coronavirus died and 589 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed across Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Saturday.

Nine new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 92-year-old man, a 90-year-old man, an 83-year-old man, a 79-year-old man, a 78-year-old woman, a 71-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, a 69-year-old man, and a 53-year-old woman. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 456 people in Estonia in total.

257 cases were recorded in Tallinn and 203 of those were in Tallinn. 

Ninety-five cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 65 in Tartu County, 59 in Pärnu County, 16 in Viljandi County, 15 each in Võru, Jõgeva and Järva counties and 11 in Rapla County.

There were 10 new cases in Põlva County, seven in Saare County, six each in Lääne-Viru and Valga counties, three in Lääne County and two in Hiiu County. There were seven cases with no information in the population register. 

In total, 5,544 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 10.6 percent. The 14-day average is 551.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are 417 people receiving treatment in hospital, 33 of those patients require intensive care with 16 patients on a ventilator.

Sixty-eight new COVID-19 cases were opened and 31 patients were discharged from hospital, and 20 individuals were transferred to a non-COVID-19 unit.

So far, 35,492 people have received a COVID-19 vaccination, and of those 17,376 have received two doses.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:30

Police want to identify man in yellow jacket in connection to doctor attack

11:26

Travelers from five countries can skip quarantine on arrival to Estonia

11:05

Tallinn City Council Audit Committee to investigate Porto Franco case

10:40

Health Board: 589 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, nine deaths

09:27

Wastewater study shows record high concentration of coronavirus in Estonia

08:36

Gemalto, PPA reach compromise over ID-card security weakness

05.02

Entrepreneurship minister prioritizes tourist sector post-pandemic plans

05.02

Defense League membership falls slightly in 2020

05.02

Report: greatest demand for Tallinn nursery places in Kadriorg and Kalamaja

05.02

Ministry marks 100 years diplomatic relations with three Nordic countries

05.02

Government to send Names Act amendment back to ministry

05.02

Foreign ministry summons Russian ambassador over airspace incursion

05.02

Anti-masker detained in connection with attack on senior doctor released Updated

05.02

Tänak and Neuville to participate in Otepää Winter Rally

05.02

Latvia closing border to all EU citizens next week

05.02

Kerr Kriisa's long-awaited NCAA debut comes in loss to Utah

05.02

Creation of ice roads likely, but not to Saaremaa and Hiiumaa

05.02

Refund for canceled flight should be received within a week

05.02

Seeder to release Riigikogu deputy speaker post for Martin Helme in March

05.02

Minister: PPA has devised measures to protect scientific council members

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: