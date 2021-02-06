Health Board: 589 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, nine deaths

Nine people who had tested positive for coronavirus died and 589 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed across Estonia in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Saturday.

Nine new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 92-year-old man, a 90-year-old man, an 83-year-old man, a 79-year-old man, a 78-year-old woman, a 71-year-old man, a 70-year-old man, a 69-year-old man, and a 53-year-old woman. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 456 people in Estonia in total.

257 cases were recorded in Tallinn and 203 of those were in Tallinn.

Ninety-five cases were recorded in Ida-Viru County, 65 in Tartu County, 59 in Pärnu County, 16 in Viljandi County, 15 each in Võru, Jõgeva and Järva counties and 11 in Rapla County.

There were 10 new cases in Põlva County, seven in Saare County, six each in Lääne-Viru and Valga counties, three in Lääne County and two in Hiiu County. There were seven cases with no information in the population register.

In total, 5,544 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 10.6 percent. The 14-day average is 551.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are 417 people receiving treatment in hospital, 33 of those patients require intensive care with 16 patients on a ventilator.

Sixty-eight new COVID-19 cases were opened and 31 patients were discharged from hospital, and 20 individuals were transferred to a non-COVID-19 unit.

So far, 35,492 people have received a COVID-19 vaccination, and of those 17,376 have received two doses.

