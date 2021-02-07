Day brings 417 coronavirus positives ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The first COVID-19 vaccines being administered in Estonia on December 26. Source: Jassu Hertsmann
A total of 4,025 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were carried out in Estonia in the last 24 hours of which 417 or 10.4 percent came back positive.

Population register data suggests Harju County saw the most new positives at 202 of which 141 in Tallinn.

Ida-Viru County got 56, Tartu County 38, Pärnu County 26, Rapla and Lääne-Viru counties 16, Võru County 13 and Viljandi County 10 new cases.

Nine cases were registered in Jõgeva County, eight in Põlva County, seven in Saare County, four in Järve County, three in Lääne and Valga counties and one in Hiiu County. Five people diagnosed did not have a registered place of residence in Estonia.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 543.1, with initial positives making up 10.8 percent.

Hospitals opened 28 new COVID-19 treatment cases putting the total of people hospitalized at 425 of whom 33 are in the ICU and 16 on respiratory assist.

Five people died in the last 24 hours for a total of 461 COVID-19 deaths in Estonia.

Hospitals have closed 2,699 COVID-19 cases involving 2,652 people. As of February 7, 37,788 people have recovered, with 26,346 (69.7 percent) cases closed and 11,442 (30.3 percent) having gone longer than 28 days since testing positive.

A total of over 807,589 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been carried out in Estonia, with initial positives coming to 47,928 (5.9 percent of all tests).

Estonia has vaccinated 35,905 people against SARS-CoV-2, while 17,519 have received two doses. Vaccination of nursing home staff and residents, dental employees and ambulatory medical staff will continue, with inoculation of pharmacists to begin. Family medicine centers in Harju, Ida-Viru and Pärnu counties will start vaccinating people over the age of 80.

More coronavirus statistics available here.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

