First AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Estonia on Sunday

Estonia's first delivery of the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive on Sunday (February 7), the Ministry of Social Affairs said on Monday.

Media Relations adviser Anna Tisler-Lavrentjev told ERR News: "We expect the first delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine on February 7, and with the first delivery, the company has promised to bring about 14,000 doses of vaccine."

In total, approximately 75,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine should arrive in Estonia in February according to the delivery plan, she said, but added: "This is the current plan, but experience has shown that information can change quickly."

The European Medicines Agency approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for adult EU citizens last Friday.

Additionally, 1,200 doses of Moderna vaccine arrived in Estonia on Sunday and 10,530 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived today.

Talking about delivery schedules for the coming week, Tisler-Lavrentjev said: "According to the pre-purchase agreement, we expect approximately 30,000 doses of Moderna vaccine in the first quarter, 2,400 doses in January and 14,400 doses in February."

There is currently no additional detailed information about deliveries in March, but based on the quarterly plans, it is assumed that about 13,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive in Estonia in March.

Asked if production issues with Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would affect Estonia, she said: "On January 15, Pfizer announced a reduction in planned deliveries, but under pressure from many EU member states and the European Commission, Pfizer restored most of its deliveries in a week and promised to increase deliveries from February 15th. We can be sure of that, but only when deliveries have been sent to Estonia."

