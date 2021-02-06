Travelers from five countries can skip quarantine on arrival to Estonia

From February 8, arrivals from five countries do not need to quarantine on arrival to Estonia as the infection rate in each country is below 150 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Arrivals from Bulgaria, Iceland, Greece, Norway and Finland do not need to self-isolate on arrival between February 8 and 14. The travel restrictions change every week and are announced on Friday.

Travelers from the following European countries must quarantine on arrival: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Spain, The Netherlands, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Cyprus, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxemburg, Latvia, Malta, Monaco, Poland, Portugal, France, Rootsi, Romania, Germany, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Denmark, Czech Republic and Hungary.

Exceptions are in place for travelers from Finland, Latvia and Lithuania who have no signs of illness, a COVID-19 test taken less than 72 hours before arrival and entering Estonia for work, study, to receive health care, attend a family event or transit.

European countries' infection rates:

Andorra 1121.1

Austria 224.3

Belgium 276.4

Bulgaria 99.1

Croatia 216.6

Czech Republic 896.5

Cyprus 217.8

Denmark 156.1

Finland 93.2

France 427.0

Germany 218.4

Greece 77.9

Hungary 163.8

Iceland 10.9

Ireland 485.7

Italy 284.3

Latvia 550.9*

Liechtenstein 265.8

Lithuania 533.3*

Luxembourg 296.0

Malta 465.2

Monaco 858.4

Netherlands 371.8

Norway 81.0

Poland 196.1

Portugal 1652.5

Romania 173.0

San Marino 690.8

Slovakia 468.4

Slovenia 818.8

Spain 1036.2

Sweden 429.5

Switzerland 293.2

Vatican 0.0**

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any non-essential international travel. More information about traveling to Estonia can be found here.

Those arriving in Estonia from the United Kingdom should have a negative COVID-19 test on arrival taken no longer than 72 hours before arrival. New arrivals from the UK are also subject to a 10-day self-isolation obligation.

The rule also applies if the traveler has traveled through the United Kingdom on the way to Estonia.

Self-isolation can be shortened if the first test was negative and second negative test has been recorded seven days later.

From February 1, the self-isolation requirement does not apply to travelers from the UK who:

(1) Have had a diagnosed case of COVID-19 within the last six months;

(2) Have been vaccinated within the last six months.

More information about the evidence needed to be presented on arrival can be found here.

