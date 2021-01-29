Wage support applications can be submitted from Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A closed restaurant in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Applications for wage support can be submitted to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) from Monday (February 1) after the compensation measure was extended on Thursday.

The fund said wage costs will be compensated to entrepreneurs who have employees in Harju or East-Viru counties and whose operations were significantly disrupted due to extraordinary circumstances from December 28 through January 31.

Eligible for wage compensation are Estonian companies, local branches of foreign businesses, non-profit associations, foundations and self-employed persons. The government has confirmed support to businesses whose operations have directly been affected by the established restrictions.

Compensation will be paid for employees whose workplace was located in either Harju County or Ida-Viru County as of December 22, 2020 according to the employment register. 

The size of the compensation is capped at 1.5 times the employees' wage cost for November but no more than €180,000 per entrepreneur. Support for self-employed persons is capped at €876.

In order to be eligible for support, businesses must pre-fill an application through the Unemployment Insurance Fund's e-services. Employers can choose which employees' wage costs they want to have compensated.

Employees for whom wage support is sought must not be made redundant for one month. The business must also not have any tax arrears or the arrears must have been rescheduled.

Applications can be submitted through the Unemployment Insurance Fund's e-services from February 1 to February 28. The support will be transferred to the entrepreneur's bank account and payouts will begin on February 14 at the latest.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:54

Ratas: New government was handed state finances in best possible condition

17:31

Estonian parliament group urges China to stop interfering in Taiwan

17:03

Wage support applications can be submitted from Monday

16:39

Kertu Laak helps Chieri to two comeback wins

16:25

Sponsor withdraws all sport support in response to ERR doping allegations

16:15

Literature magazine Looming announces new editor

15:56

No influenza cases recorded in Estonia this week

15:33

Tallinna Vesi Q4 2020 profits halved on year

15:29

Coronavirus rate map: Lithuania falls below Latvia, Portugal still highest

15:06

Tax and Customs Board destroyed 9.6 contraband cigarettes

14:51

Talihärm finishes 25th in European Championship event in Poland

14:37

Monument for Päts delayed, lack of granite rock big enough a reason

14:12

Banks hold large-scale cyber attack exercise

13:47

Estonia, Lithuania discuss regional cooperation and coronavirus

13:24

Estonian national football team to meet Sweden in March

12:57

Estonian Music Awards 2021: nublu takes six awards

12:39

Reform MP tests positive for covid-19, party leaders self-isolating

12:26

Arctic month kicks off in Estonia

11:52

Education minister wants support for Russian children learning Estonian

11:29

London-based Estonian photographer has new exhibition open in Tallinn

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: