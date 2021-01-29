Wage support applications can be submitted from Monday

Applications for wage support can be submitted to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) from Monday (February 1) after the compensation measure was extended on Thursday.

The fund said wage costs will be compensated to entrepreneurs who have employees in Harju or East-Viru counties and whose operations were significantly disrupted due to extraordinary circumstances from December 28 through January 31.

Eligible for wage compensation are Estonian companies, local branches of foreign businesses, non-profit associations, foundations and self-employed persons. The government has confirmed support to businesses whose operations have directly been affected by the established restrictions.

Compensation will be paid for employees whose workplace was located in either Harju County or Ida-Viru County as of December 22, 2020 according to the employment register.

The size of the compensation is capped at 1.5 times the employees' wage cost for November but no more than €180,000 per entrepreneur. Support for self-employed persons is capped at €876.

In order to be eligible for support, businesses must pre-fill an application through the Unemployment Insurance Fund's e-services. Employers can choose which employees' wage costs they want to have compensated.

Employees for whom wage support is sought must not be made redundant for one month. The business must also not have any tax arrears or the arrears must have been rescheduled.

Applications can be submitted through the Unemployment Insurance Fund's e-services from February 1 to February 28. The support will be transferred to the entrepreneur's bank account and payouts will begin on February 14 at the latest.

--

