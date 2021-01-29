Government extends wage support scheme in Harju, Ida-Viru counties ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street, Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
The government agreed on Thursday to extend the wage support scheme in Harju and Ida-Viru counties for two more weeks.

 The support will now be paid by the government between January 17 - January 31.

The money will be paid to companies operating in Harju County and Ida-Viru County which suffered heavy economic losses due to the restrictions implemented in December to stop the spread of coronavirus. It will also be paid to people who are self-employed.

The support will be the wage costs of a company for 1.5 months, and 1.5 times the national minimum wage for self-employed people. 

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) made the extension proposal to the government. The cost will be €8 million of which, €7.6 million is covered by the fund and €0.4 million will be allocated from the government's reserve.

It had already been agreed by the government to pay wage support from December 28, 2020 to Janaury 16, 2021.  

Editor: Helen Wright

