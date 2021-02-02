Health Board: 467 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A social distancing sticker on a door at Viru Keskus in Tallinn. Source: Helen Wright / ERR
467 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours across Estonia, the Health Board said on Tuesday. There were two deaths.

253 cases were recorded in Harju County and 204 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 65 new cases reported in Ida-Viru County, 29 in Saare County, 23 each in Tartu and Pärnu counties, 18 in Järva County, 12 each in Lääne-Viru and Rapla counties. 

There were nine new cases in Viljandi County, three each in Valga, Lääne and Jõgeva counties and two each in Võru and Hiiumaa counties. Ten cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 4,592 coronavirus tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 10.1 percent. The 14-day infection rate was 529.9 per 100,000 inhabitants,

Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were opened in hospitals during the last day and 410 patients are currently receiving treatment.

So far, 28,907 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and 11,310 people have received two doses. 

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

