Health Board: 673 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

Ten people infected with coronavirus died and 673 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed across Estonia in the last day, the Health Board said on Thursday.

288 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County and 214 of those were in Tallinn.

There were 107 cases in Pärnu County, 84 in Ida-Viru County, 50 in Tartu County, 22 each in Jõgeva and Viljandi counties, 19 in Saare County, 16 each in Järva and Lääne-Viru County.

12 new cases were recorded in Võru County, 11 in Rapla County, eight in Valga County, four in Lääne County, three in Hiiumaa and two in Põlva County. Nine cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,167 tests were analyzed which gives a positive share of 13 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 536.3 per 100,000 people.

As of Thursday, 443 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Estonia.

Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were opened in hospitals during the day, and 413 patients are being treated in hospital.

