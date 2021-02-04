Health Board: 673 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A hand sanitizer station in a gym. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Ten people infected with coronavirus died and 673 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed across Estonia in the last day, the Health Board said on Thursday.

288 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County and 214 of those were in Tallinn. 

There were 107 cases in Pärnu County, 84 in Ida-Viru County, 50 in Tartu County, 22 each in Jõgeva and Viljandi counties, 19 in Saare County, 16 each in Järva and Lääne-Viru County. 

12 new cases were recorded in Võru County, 11 in Rapla County, eight in Valga County, four in Lääne County, three in Hiiumaa and two in Põlva County. Nine cases had no information in the population register. 

In total, 5,167 tests were analyzed which gives a positive share of 13 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 536.3 per 100,000 people.

As of Thursday, 443 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Estonia.

Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were opened in hospitals during the day, and 413 patients are being treated in hospital.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

Defense minister: Narva key to national security

14:30

Road accident total figures fall, though fatalities rise

14:22

MEP: EU inaction on Navalny emboldening Russia

14:10

Russian plane flies in Estonian airspace without permission

13:50

Liimets says Estonia to attend 17+1 meeting with China

13:16

Education minister: Vaccinating teachers to start mid-February

13:13

Finnish government agrees on mandatory coronavirus testing

12:55

PERH chief of medicine attacked leaving work

12:43

Map: Israel, UAE still have world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates

12:18

Teacher: Years of distance learning will leave knowledge gaps

11:55

Foreign and security policy in the new Estonian coalition agreement

11:26

Jüri Ratas: I now have more time for sauna and family

11:06

Estonia imposes upper age limit for AstraZeneca vaccine at 70 Updated

11:03

Health Board: 673 new cases of coronavirus, 10 deaths

10:56

Layoffs the leading cause for job loss in 2020

10:32

Center culture minister candidate Toome is still Isamaa member

10:16

COVID-19 case delays Kanepi and Kontaveit's Australian tournaments

09:26

Coronavirus spreading in schools, markets in Tartu

08:51

Doctor who vaccinated Russian diplomat ahead of schedule loses job

08:31

Loss of population minister position leads to relocation of seven officials

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: