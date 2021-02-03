Health Board: 688 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, nine deaths

Nine people with COVID-19 died and 688 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday.

332 cases were diagnosed in Harju County with 260 of those in Tallinn.

There were 97 cases in Tartu County, 79 in Ida-Viru County, 43 in Pärnu County, 19 in Võru County, 15 each in Rapla and Valga counties, 14 each in Jõgeva, Järva and Lääne-Viru counties and 13 in Saare County.

Nine new cases were recorded in Põlva County, seven in Viljandi County and three in Lääne County. Fourteen cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,920 tests were analyzed giving a positive rate of 11.6 percent. The 14-day average is 536.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Forty-six new cases were opened in hospitals across Estonia and 405 patients are being treated in hospitals.

So far, 30,158 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered. 12,842 people have received two shots.

433 people have died after contracting coronavirus.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!