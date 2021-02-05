Anti-masker detained in connection with attack on senior doctor released ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
{{1612531860000 | amCalendar}}
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
PPA vehicle (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
News

A well-known anti-masker and critic of coronavirus restrictions was detained by police in relation to Wednesday's attack on a senior doctor overnight Thursday to Friday. He has since been released.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) detained Andrei Vesterinen, a lawyer, on Thursday evening, in relation to an attack on Peep Talving, head of the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) which took place the evening before.

"Yesterday, the police detained a 36-year-old man and verified any involvement in the attack on the PERH chief physician," the PPA said.

The development, authorities said earlier om Friday, should not be taken to imply Vesterinen himself conducted the attack, which took place while Talving was sitting inside his car outside PERH at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, and during which a liquid was thrown at him. The PPA has since said that Vesterinen is no longer a suspect in the attack.

Urmet Tambre, head of criminal investigation at the PPA's North Prefecture, said Thursday that: "Tentative information provides grounds to believe that the attack was not accidental, meaning that the perpetrator was lying in wait for the victim and had prepared for the attack."

Tambre said the PPA were examining security camera footage of the incident, after which Talving, who did not sustain any reported injuries, found one of his car's tires had been punctured. The assailant fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Police are asking any members of the public who have any information about the incident, or the individual in the yellow, hi-vis jacket seen in the security video below (attack not shown), to contact them on +372 56904272 or by e-mail.  

Liquid thrown at Talving reportedly urine

While Tambre added that the liquid used in the attack was being analyzed, ERR's online news in Estonian reports that the substance in question was in fact urine.

ERR attempted to contact Vesterinen by cellphone at noon Friday but was unable to get through, while as of around 2.30 p.m. authorities said that more information on the investigation's progress would be forthcoming later Friday afternoon.

Vesterinen, partner in a Tallinn law firm of the same name, told ERR's Russian-language TV channel ETV+ show "Kto, Kogo" late November that he was preparing to bring an action against the requirement to wear face-masks, applied in public transport, shopping malls and other crowded, indoor public areas, either individually or on behalf of a non-profit organization.

Vesterinen recently held a lengthy phone conversation with Professor Irja Lutsar, head of the government's COVID-19 scientific advisory council, on the matter, at a time when Lutsar said she was receiving numerous threatening online messages. The prime minister has called such attacks "shameful" and "low".

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik said earlier Friday that the PPA has drafted measures to protect the members of the scientific council from threats, in the wake of the verbal attacks on Lutsar and the physical one on Talving.

This piece was updated to report Vesterinen's release and to include security footage.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:44

Entrepreneurship minister prioritizing preserving tourist sector

18:14

Defense League membership falls slightly in 2020

17:45

Report: greatest demand for Tallinn nursery places in Kadriorg and Kalamaja

17:11

Ministry marks 100 years diplomatic relations with three Nordic countries

16:29

Government to send Names Act amendment back to ministry

16:02

Foreign ministry summons Russian ambassador over airspace incursion

15:53

Anti-masker detained in connection with attack on senior doctor released Updated

14:58

Tänak and Neuville to participate in Otepää Winter Rally

14:28

Latvia closing border to all EU citizens next week

13:58

Kerr Kriisa's long-awaited NCAA debut comes in loss to Utah

13:31

Creation of ice roads likely, but not to Saaremaa and Hiiumaa

13:05

Refund for canceled flight should be received within a week

12:32

Seeder to release Riigikogu deputy speaker post for Martin Helme in March

12:06

Minister: PPA has devised measures to protect scientific council members

11:40

Tartu's ice sculpture moving to Pirogov Park

11:07

Opponent withdrawal advances Kanepi to semi-finals in Melbourne

10:42

Health Board: 596 new cases of coronavirus, four deaths

10:37

Legislation aimed at ending cryptocurrency 'party' still on the table

10:11

Statistics: Consumer price index up 0.2 percent on year

09:42

Frontline staff to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine in February

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: