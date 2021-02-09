Police issue Doctor attack suspect photo, appeal to public for information ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The 54-year-old man, known as Toomas, who the PPA has appealed to the public for help in finding, in relation to last week's attack on a doctor. Source: PPA
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have released an image of a man who allegedly attacked a senior doctor in Tallinn last week, declaring him a wanted person. The individual, who under Estonian law cannot be fully named, is reportedly a prominent figure in the criminal underworld.

A PPA press spokesperson said the man they are seeking is a 54-year-old with the first name Toomas, pictured above, with a fuller image below. The PPA has already detained an as yet unnamed 61-year-old man in connection with last Wednesday evening's attack, which saw liquid reported to be urine thrown at Peep Talving, head doctor at the North Estonian Medical Center (PERH), as he waited in his car outside the hospital at around 7 p.m.

One of the tires on Talving's car was also slashed in the incident. The PPA had already released security footage of a suspect leaving the scene on foot.

Head of the PPA's Northern Prefecture Criminal Bureau Urmet Tambre said:"We detained a 61-year-old man involved in the attack this morning, who testified what happened, confirming the investigators' version of events that the attack was not opportunistic, i.e. the culprit was lying in wait for the victim and was primed to attack."

The PPA says evidence gathered clearly shows the involvement of the two men in planning and executing the attack, and that they believe it there is a strong possibility that Talving was targeted due to his membership of the government's coronavirus scientific council.

The 54-year-old man, known as Toomas, who the PPA has appealed to the public for help in finding, in relation to last week's attack on a doctor. Source: PPA

Talving, who was not injured in the attack, said he saw his assailant only briefly.

The 54-year-old man pictured is still at large, and was already know to the PPA as having connections to organized crime.

Tambre said Monday that dozens of PPA personnel have been working on the case and have at least one good lead, helped by members of the public who had seen the security footage.

Lawyer Andrei Vesterinen was detained on the afternoon of Thursday, February 4, but released the next day, Friday, without charge. Vesterinen, who has been involved in organizing anti-mask protests and had recently engaged in a lengthy phone conversation with Professor Irja Lutsar, the scientific council's head, said he had a solid alibi in relation to the incident.

Lutsar herself had reportedly been subject to a range of attacks on social media, including via private messaging, prompting the government to look at further measures to protect her safety and that of other scientific council members.

The PPA asks any members of the public with information on Toomas, pictured, his possible location or about anything related to the incident to report it via phone (+372 56904272) or by e-mail.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:51

Island ferry passenger numbers down nearly 20 percent on year to January

19:12

Financial authority fines online traders Admiral Markets €32,000

19:05

Belgian company Tractebel to become shareholder in Fermi Energia

18:51

Estonia appoints first ever ambassador to Mali

18:30

Government agrees school exams can go ahead this summer

18:05

Authorities against release of war criminals serving sentences in Estonia

17:40

Riigikogu rejects EKRE direct presidential elections initiative

17:15

Kannik: That Moscow put Borrell in his place should not be overemphasized

16:44

Police issue Doctor attack suspect photo, appeal to public for information

16:43

Tallinn animation festival to debut this August

16:16

Income tax declarations can be submitted from February 15

15:42

ID verification firm Veriff appoints Amish Mody CFO

15:14

AK: All elderly in care homes to be coronavirus-vaccinated by end of month

15:06

Kallas wants Ardo Hansson for economic adviser

14:38

Ivo Nikkolo demands €70,000 rent from Baltika

14:01

Merko signs contract for €100 million Liivalaia Quarter

13:33

Elron, Skoda sign €56 million contract for electric passenger trains

13:06

Doctors explain low weekend vaccination figures with shortage of doses

12:32

Prosecution reclassifies Reps proceedings as criminal

12:29

Kontaveit through to Australian Open round two

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: