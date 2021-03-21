Police register several violations at anti-restrictions rallies ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Police vehicle. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A demonstration took place in several Estonian cities on Saturday that caused traffic violations and congestion in places, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) communicated. The police have brought misdemeanor proceedings against one of the organizers.

The police brought misdemeanor proceedings against the man who organized the protest in Tallinn.

PPA operations chief Marko Ild said that the organizers did not notify the authorities of the demonstration or its planned route, while the police were aware of the meeting from social media.

"We contacted the event organizer and pointed out possible risks. Nevertheless, they did not ensure traffic safety. The organizer is responsible for the safety of people participating in the demonstration as well as those in its vicinity, which responsibility had not been taken this time," Ild said.

Misdemeanor proceedings were brought based on violation of public meetings requirements.

The police also registered several traffic infractions in Tallinn.

"Protesters closed two of the three lanes on Laagna tee. While other motorists could still use the third lane, traffic disruptions are unacceptable. The police reacted swiftly and talked to the man who was leading the column of vehicles. To put an end to the disruption, officers registered a violation, told the driver to appear at a police station and move on," Ild said.

The police brought more patrols to Tallinn in anticipation of the Sunday event.

Violations were also registered in Tartu and Pärnu.

Head of Song Festival Grounds condemns meeting

Around 100 people not wearing masks gathered in the Song Festival Grounds on Saturday afternoon. The police ordered the crowd to disperse and reminded people of coronavirus rules. The participants left after around 15 minutes, the PPA said.

Director of the Song Festival Grounds Urmo Saareoja condemned the gathering of protesters and said that the Song Festival venue is not the place for such meetings.

"People gather under the arch of the grounds to feel united, feel kindness and positive emotions. Not to sow strife and distrust. What took place was an act to ridicule the Estonian flag and anthem that had nothing to do with patriotism," he remarked.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Price of coronavirus crisis for Estonia at least €1.75 billion

12:07

A third of elderly given at least one shot of vaccine

12:00

Most parties clear on Pärnu frontrunners

11:40

Day brings 1,375 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

10:54

Feature | MS Estonia disaster: Official version versus critique

09:14

Henry Sildaru takes second medal at junior world championships

08:35

Mass vaccinations to take place in Lasnamäe, Maardu and Loksa

08:17

Police register several violations at anti-restrictions rallies

20.03

Defense minister: Deterrence challenges to NATO and EU can still be met

20.03

Latest Tartu university wastewater study confirms continued COVID-19 spread

20.03

Weather service issues level-one blizzard warning

20.03

Football trainer accused of sexual abuse hit with coaching ban

20.03

Defense minister: German air force at Ämari great example of how NATO works

20.03

Health Board: 1,250 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 11 deaths

20.03

Aggregate party ratings: Reform top, EKRE and Center even stevens

20.03

AK: Convicted China spy brought several notable firsts

20.03

Freestyle skier Henry Sildaru crowned junior world champion

20.03

Fitch affirms Estonia credit rating at AA-stable

20.03

Government approves COVID-19 wage support scheme for March and April

19.03

Agency not ruling out AstraZeneca vaccine in cause of rescue worker death

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: