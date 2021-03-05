Portal: Anti-mask protest at Ülemiste Keskus fails

An anti-mask "flash mob/protest" organized on Facebook did not take place at Ülemiste Keskus in Tallinn. Only the organizer showed up and he did not attempt to enter the shopping mall, news portal Delfi reported .

A Facebook group called "Maskide, QR Koodide, Immuunpasside ja Kiipide Vaba Ning Eluterve Eesti" ("Healthy Estonia Free of Masks, QR Codes, Immunization Passports and Chips") gained a lot of attention this week after the organizer planned to hold a mask-less protest in Ülemiste Keskus on Thursday.

Delfi wrote that by 6.30 p.m. no one had shown up except police officers and journalists. See photos here.

When the organizer arrived "he walked back and forth in front of the center, photographed security guards, police and media, but never tried to enter the Ülemiste center".

On Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Dept of State Bureau of Consular Affairs issued a warning about the event.

#Tallinn #Estonia: The Facebook group 'Maskide, QR Koodide, Immuunpasside ja Kiipide Vaba Ning Eluterve Eesti' is planning a flash mob/protest today at 6:30pm at the Ülemiste Centre and plan to enter unmasked. Exercise caution if in the vicinity. https://t.co/UDsj3XXxyN pic.twitter.com/3GlkSfaRjI — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) March 4, 2021

