Doctor attack suspect gives himself up to police

PPA shoulder badge (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
A suspect in a recent attack on a senior doctor has turned himself in to police, following a high-profile public campaign including security footage and the suspect's mugshot.

The man, who has now been named in the media as Toomas Erm Wilson, is reportedly well-known in the criminal underworld.

Wilson, 54, has been detained after giving himself up, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) says.

Urmet Tambre, heading up the PPA investigation, said Wednesday that: "The suspect has been detained and the PPA have initiated proceedings against him. It is vital that suspects are apprehended and any danger is removed so investigators can focus in detail on the circumstances of a case."

The case in question surrounds an attack last Wednesday evening on Peep Talving, head of the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), who had a liquid, widely reported in the media as being human urine, thrown at him from a bottle as he sat in his stationary car outside the hospital.

Talving sustained no injuries in the attack.

Two suspects in case

Two suspects were involved in the incident; the other individual, a 61-year-old man, was detained for PPA questioning Tuesday morning.

The investigation is also looking at whether Talving's position on the government's coronavirus scientific council influenced the attack, which the PPA say was premeditated.

District prosecutor leading the criminal proceedings Diana Helila says it is now paramount to ascertain the motives and exact roles of all people involved in the incident.

Helila said: "To date, we have also received a preliminary examination of the fluid used for the attack. The results of the initial analysis suggest that it may be human urine. We can provide more detailed answers after further examinations and analyses."

The prosecutor will also rule in the next few days on whether Wilson will remain in custody while the investigation goes on.

The attack followed heightened criticisms of, online trolling attacks on, and attacks via private messaging to the scientific council's chief, Professor Irja Lutsar.

Lawyer Andrei Vesterinen, was detained overnight late last week in connection with the PERH attack, but later released. Vesterinen had contacted Lutsar on the phone some days before and had a conversation with her related to the virus and it restrictions which lasted for around three-quarters-of-an-hour.

-- 

Editor: Andrew Whyte

