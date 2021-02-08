Former suspect in PERH chief doctor attack: I had alibi ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Andrei Vesterinen Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
A man detained as a suspect in an attack on a senior doctor last week said that the police released him quickly, as he had an alibi.

"I was released because my solicitor Yaroslav Radziwill presented video footage, which showed that I couldn't be near PERH at the time of the attack because I was meeting a client," Vetserinen said. He had been held overnight last Thursday to Friday.

North Estonia Medical Centre's (PERH) chief doctor Peep Talving, was attacked last week as he sat inside his car outside PERH by an as-yet unidentified assailant, who threw a liquid, reportedly urine, at the doctor, before fleeing. One of Talving's car tires was also punctured in the incident, it is reported.

Vesterinen, a well-known anti-masker, said that it can be seen that he was in a client's office between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Talving was attacked at around 7 p.m. 

The video cameras were set up in the first place because sale and purchase transactions are made there. The building only has one entrance, Vesterinen added.

Vesterinen said that he doesn't remember when he was the last present in the Mustamäe district, where PERH is located. 

As to a home search conducted by the police, Vesterinen said that it all took place cordially, with only a pair of winter boots taken away.

The police took nothing from Vesterinen's office, he says.

Police detained Vesterinen on Thursday, February 4, and released him the next day as part of an investigation into the attack on PERH's chief doctor Peep Talving. Vesterinen, a lawyer, was recently in the media following a lengthy phone conversation with Irja Lutsar, head of the government's coronavirus scientific council. The conversation in turn came at a time when Lutsar was seeing plenty of attacks made via social media. Peep Talving is also a member of the scientific council.

 

Editor: Roberta Vaino

