news

Hospital chief doctor: Lockdown inevitable in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Dr. Peep Talving of PERH on Tuesday's
Dr. Peep Talving of PERH on Tuesday's "Esimene stuudio". Source: ERR
News

Lockdown in Estonia is inevitable, at least to an extent, in the light of soaring coronavirus numbers, the chief doctor at a Tallinn hospital says.

Those in the front line of the battle against COVID-19 are currently very concerned, Dr. Peep Talving of the North Estonia Regional Hospital (PERH) told ETV politics discussion show "Esimene stuudio" Tuesday night.

He said: "We have to think very hard about measures. There is no best option. There will need to be some lockdown of the country at some point, and I am aware that people will suffer and activities will be curtailed, but I think we have no other choice."

The tone of the lockdown would also take on rather more of a martial, than a democratic character, he added.

"We would do it in this this way - we have decided to take this course of action, and this has to be done. There are a lot of decisions here that are tough, but I don't think we will get very far with recommendations alone. People just don't take that seriously," he went on.

The government issued an emergency situation in mid-March, which ran to mid-May, where regulations were carried out by government order rather than via legislative process. Talving said that a return to an emergency situation would be needed.

"To carry this out, we have politicians who know the twists and turns of solving the problem so that public health (would be protected) and the state could be at work," he said.

The coronavirus is still spreading epidemiologically, he added, with the number of hospitalizations rising around 10 per day being particularly worrying.

Planned treatment – something which was halted during the spring wave – will continue at PERH for the meantime, but if the situation worsens, it will have to be phased out in stages, for instance in surgery activities, he said.

The coronavirus is an insidious illness, whose spread is very difficult to limit, Talving went on.

He said: "The first Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) (first identified in 2003 and 2012 respectively – ed.) were contagious if an individual exhibited symptoms of cough, or had a fever. This variety of the coronavirus is most contagious 24 to 48 hours before symptoms appear. Its construction is like a biological weapon: It's insidious, you can't see it. This is a major problem, and is why it spreads so widely."

Talving said that once vaccines start arriving in Estonia – which, following a government agreement to procure the goods from [German biotech companies] Pfizer/BioNTech should start happening in the first quarter of next year – the goal should be to inoculate 80 percent of target groups.

These groups would be frontline workers such as medical professionals and the police, first off.

"Children will certainly not the first [to be vaccinated] because they suffer only lightly with the virus. To be honest, this vaccine is not even designated for children," he added.

Reaching an 80 percent figure worldwide would take years, he added.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Education minister: I have to get the work-life balance better

14:22

President Kersti Kaljulaid confirms Alar Laneman new interior minister

13:41

Close contacts directed to self-isolation can stay on quarantine leave

12:54

Education minister: No wrong-doing in ministry minding my children

12:21

Hospital chief doctor: Lockdown inevitable in Estonia

11:52

Erik Laidvee stepping down as Eesti Raudtee CEO

11:19

Former Prosecutor General mulls politics debut with Isamaa breakaway group

10:55

Health Board: 274 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

10:26

Student wins expulsion court case against music and theater academy

09:37

Ratings: Estonia 200 support rise continues

09:01

Daily: Minister has been misusing official car to transport children

17.11

Christmas ice rink being created in Tartu Town Hall Square

17.11

Leading music figures in video appeal to audiences to mask up

17.11

EKRE MP pledges short-lived severance period pay to charity

17.11

Tallinn restarts mask-wearing drive

17.11

Diving to Estonia wreck not due anytime soon

17.11

Close to 10,000 people apply for second pillar pension payment hiatus

17.11

Prime minister formally proposes EKRE MP as new interior minister

17.11

EDF commander opposes growth in EU military headquarters

17.11

Kallas: Greece a good example of how a country in debt will not remain free

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: