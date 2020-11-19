Health Board: Record 414 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed, two deaths

A record 414 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Thursday. Two deaths were also recorded.

According to data from the population registry, 230 cases were diagnosed in Harju County and 96 were found in Ida-Viru County. There were 23 cases diagnosed over the last 24 hours in Tartu County.

There were at least two cases diagnosed in each of Estonia's 15 counties: 10 in Viljandi, nine in Pärnu, seven in Järva, five in Lääne-Viru, four each in Saare and Jõgeva counties, three in Valga and two each in Võru, Rapla, Hiiu, Lääne and Põlva counties.

13 cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

Health Board spokesperson Eike Kingsepp told ERR that there have been many complete testings concluded stemming from infections discovered in hospitals, care homes, schools and the Estonian Defense Forces.

"We currently have an epidemiological spread of the virus that is no longer outbreak-based. The spread of COVID-19 in Estonia is rapid and extensive, meaning you can get infected everywhere when coming in contact with other people," Kingsepp noted.

112 people receiving treatment in hospital, 14 in intensive care

As of Thursday morning, 112 people are receiving treatment in hospital, 16 up from Wednesday, with seven under assisted breathing. There are 14 patients in intensive care.

There are an estimated 3,248 active cases of COVID-19 in Estonia, according to koroonakaart data.

There were 7,152 total tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 422,402 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 8,715 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

5,264 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 1,295 (24.6 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 3,969 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were two deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 85 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 244.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

