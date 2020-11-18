15 PERH employees diagnosed with coronavirus

Thirty-seven employees of the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH) are in quarantine because of COVID-19, while 15 employees have taken ill. Patients who come into contact with medical staff before the latter start to exhibit symptoms are isolated in single rooms.

Head of the hospital's infectious diseases service Mait Altmets said that the procedure for staff who come down with COVID-19 is the same as in the case of other conditions and symptoms and that employees are obligated to stay home.

On Tuesday, 37 PERH employees were in quarantine and 15 had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Most have been infected outside the hospital, PERH said.

The hospital's employees are not allowed to show up for work if they have a respiratory system infection of any kind.

Employees who have had close contact with coronavirus patients will quarantine, while patients who have been in contact with SARS-CoV-2 carriers will be isolated in singe rooms. Altmets said it is standard procedure also for other pathogens.

Altmets admitted that the hospital has had to isolate patients in singe rooms.

