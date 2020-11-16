news

Estonia prisons coronavirus cases now number over 70 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Viru Prison gates.
Viru Prison gates. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Two of Estonia's main prisons have seen coronavirus outbreaks, with close to 70 cases found in Viru Prison in Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County, plus seven cases identified in Tallinn Prison.

Two of the Viru Prison cases have required hospitalization so far, Teele Sihtmäe, adviser at the Ministry of Justice told ERR Monday.

Sihtmäe added that 127 inmates at Viru Prison have recovered from the virus so far, though 67 are still active cases.

While no cases have yet been found in Tartu Prison, among either inmates, prison guards or other employees, there have been cases at Tallinn prison, on Magasini street, as well.

"Seven prisoners have tested positive Tallinn Prison. None of them are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19," she added.

The counties where the two affected prisons are located, Harju and Ida-Viru, have also been posting by far the highest daily rates of coronavirus as reported by the Health Board (Tervisamet) - see graph below.

Harju County is however both the most populous, and most densely-populated of Estonia's 15 counties, in addition to being a transport hub.

Ida-Viru County is the third most populous, and densely-populated, county, and also borders with the Russian Federation, which can, with restrictions, be crossed, and over which coronavirus cases have been introduced.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:22

Järveküla school closes due to COVID-19 potential contacts Updated

19:25

Coronavirus round-up: November 9-15

18:44

Eesti Raudtee freight transport down 16 percent January-October

17:59

Gallery: Rain Epler sworn in as new environment minister

17:17

Prime minister honors fallen on EDF 102nd anniversary

16:32

Culture recommendations: November 16-22

16:04

Estonia prisons coronavirus cases now number over 70

15:32

Economics affairs ministry looking to tighten up e-voting security

15:01

Enterprise Estonia opens €7.2 million round Estonian-Norwegian program

14:33

Revenue from paintings done during Palmse concert goes to Ilumäe Chapel

14:01

Mart Helme to join Riigikogu foreign affairs committee

13:37

Mart Helme: EKRE ditching policy confining local election vote to citizens

13:08

WTA rankings: Kontaveit finishes year as world 23rd ranked tennis player

13:02

Health Board: 211 new coronavirus cases identified in past 24 hours Updated

12:42

PÖFF goes forward with full programme regardless of coronavirus

12:19

Art Museum of Estonia to celebrate its 101st anniversary with curated tour

11:41

16-year old judoka Viljar Lipard dreams of Olympic gold

11:18

Introduced coronavirus cases mostly originate from Ukraine and Russia

10:51

Synlab planning to increase daily testing capacity to 10,000

10:28

Survey: Majority find holding marriage referendum a white elephant

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: