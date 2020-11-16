Estonia prisons coronavirus cases now number over 70

Two of Estonia's main prisons have seen coronavirus outbreaks, with close to 70 cases found in Viru Prison in Jõhvi, Ida-Viru County, plus seven cases identified in Tallinn Prison.

Two of the Viru Prison cases have required hospitalization so far, Teele Sihtmäe, adviser at the Ministry of Justice told ERR Monday.

Sihtmäe added that 127 inmates at Viru Prison have recovered from the virus so far, though 67 are still active cases.

While no cases have yet been found in Tartu Prison, among either inmates, prison guards or other employees, there have been cases at Tallinn prison, on Magasini street, as well.

"Seven prisoners have tested positive Tallinn Prison. None of them are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19," she added.

The counties where the two affected prisons are located, Harju and Ida-Viru, have also been posting by far the highest daily rates of coronavirus as reported by the Health Board (Tervisamet) - see graph below.

Harju County is however both the most populous, and most densely-populated of Estonia's 15 counties, in addition to being a transport hub.

Ida-Viru County is the third most populous, and densely-populated, county, and also borders with the Russian Federation, which can, with restrictions, be crossed, and over which coronavirus cases have been introduced.

--

