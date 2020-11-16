211 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

Estonia's 14-day infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants has been revised upwards to 210.7, up from 199.4 the previous day.

No deaths relating to the coronavirus have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The largest number of new cases again came in Harju County, with 141, followed by Ida-Viru County with 33 new cases.

Viljandi County saw seven new cases, Rapla County six, and Jõgeva County recorded four.

Three cases apiece were diagnosed in Lääne, Lääne-Viru and Tartu counties, and two each in Järva, Valga and Saare counties.

One other new COVID-19 case did not have a place of residence appended to the individual in question in the population registry, the main source of Health Board data, which the board says usually denotes the individual is a foreign national.

There are 84 people currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus, with seven of these on ventilators, the board says.

3,508 primary coronavirus tests were conducted in Estonia in the past 24 hours, of which 211 returned positive, giving a positive rate of 6 percent.

The overall positive rate for the tests conducted is 4.5 percent, the Health Board says.

As of Monday morning, Ida-Viru County sees the highest COVID-19 rate per 100,000 residents, at 441.7, followed by Hiimaa (429.7). Hiiumaa has 40 cases but only has a population of around 9,000 people. Harju County's rate is 265.4 per 100,000. Saaremaa, by far the hardest hit region early on in the pandemic in spring, has now the lowest rate per 100,000, at 27.2.

Regional breakdown

The Health Board has four regions, northern, southern, eastern and western.

Northern region

The northern region is monitoring close to 13,000 people, 1,534 of whom are ill.

Out of the 141 positive results recorded in Harju County, 112 were in Tallinn Tallinn. Previous contact with infected individuals is behind five cases, with the origin of the remaining cases still to be determined.

The board has identified 28 coronavirus focal points in the region, with six connected to schools, one to a kindergarten, seven to workplaces, eight to public events and eight to close contacts, along with an outbreak in a care home in Rapla County, a hospital outbreak and a slew of infections in a prison.

Eastern region

The region is monitoring close to 3,800 people, of whom 645 are ill.

Of the new cases recorded in Ida-Viru County, 13 were related to close family contacts and three to other contacts. One case was related to the workplace and one was brought in from another country (Romania). The causes of the remaining cases are still being determined.

Two of the cases in Lääne-Viru County arose from family contact, and one has been passed on to the northern region.

There are 13 active outbreaks in eastern region. Four relate to school, two in Sillamäe, one in Kohtla-Järve and one in Jõhvi. Two kindergarten outbreaks, in Narva and Kohtla-Järve have been determined. There are five workplaces outbreaks, one each in Narva-Jõesuu, Sillamäe, Narva, Jõhvi and in Tapa.

232 cases are connected to the Viru prison and 70 to a Narva ice hockey club.

Southern region

Nearly 2,000 people are being monitored by the board's southern regional department, of whom 254 are ill (this figure includes people being monitored by the northern region).

There are four active outbreaks under the supervision of the southern region, including one at a care home covering 38 people. Eight cases relate to the workplace, seven in to hobby centers and seven to educational institutions.

Three cases recorded in Jõgeva County have been passed on to the northern district on the basis of actual resident, and one case is being clarified.

Four new cases in Viljandi County Came arose through family contact, one via work contact, and the source of infection in two cases is as yet unknown.

One case has been added to Tartu County and is related to family contact, and two people became infected at an entertainment outlet.

The Võru County new case is related to a work contact. Of the two new Valga County cases, one arose through a work contact and the circumstances of the second case is being clarified.

Western region

The board's western region is monitoring 1,000 people monitored, 148 of whom are sick.

Two outbreaks in the western district

Two focal points have been identified on Hiiumaa, which relate to a family event (12 cases) and close family contacts (six cases).

In Pärnu County, two outbreaks concern schools (11 cases) and a care home (12 cases).

One of the new Saaremaa cases relates to the workplace, and the origin of the other is being determined.

Of the new cases in Pärnu County, one relates to an educational institution and one to the workplace. The circumstances of the third infection in Pärnu County, and the cases in Lääne County, are still being clarified.

Hospitalization and recovery rates

As of the morning of November 16, there are 84 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 and seven patients on controlled breathing.

Five people have been sent home in the past 24 hours, and one person has been transferred to another hospital.

A total of six new COVID-19 cases were opened in the hospitals.

No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours; a total of 81 people have died from causes relating to the coronavirus.

Hospitals in Estonia have wrapped up 623 coronavirus cases in 607 people (some individuals have more than one case appended to them, hence the discrepancy.

A total of 4,759 people have been declared recovered from COVID-19. Of these, 3,515 (74 percent) had their case wrapped up by a health professional and the remaining 1,234 (26 percent) meet the triple criteria of not having tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 28 days, not currently being hospitalized due to the virus and not awaiting confirmation of recovery or for a case to be terminated.

More detailed information is available on the koroonakaart site here.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

--

