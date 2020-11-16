news

Synlab planning to increase daily testing capacity to 10,000 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Coronavirus testing in Haapsalu.
Coronavirus testing in Haapsalu. Source: ERR
News

A central question in the battle against COVID-19 is a possible increase in daily testing capacity. Most tests conducted in Estonia are analyzed in Synlab's labs, capable of 8,000 tests a day, but the company intends to increase that ceiling to 10,000 by December.

There are two active testing companies in Estonia currently - the Health Board (Terviseamet) and Synlab. The capacity in Health Board laboratories however is capped at a few hundred, Health Board director Üllar Lanno said.

"Meaning, the tests that have been called by us - that is complete testing in detention facilities or care homes - these tests are analyzed by us as long as the lab capacity remains," Lanno said.

The remaining tests are analyzed by Health Board partner Synlab, with an average of 5,000 tests analyzed daily throughout last week, November 9-15.

Synlab Eesti chairman Rainar Aamisepp said: "If there is a need to double the capacity, it could be done rather quickly. We conducted 8,000 tests in the busier times, that has not been needed yet. We do not test for Finland currently. So, our entire testing capacity is Estonia's to use."

To handle the recent numbers of new cases, Synlab is planning to increase their daily testing capacity to 10,000 by December.

Aamisepp said: "We were testing to a very large extent up until mid-October. All Finnish tests were done here by us. So if we take it that there have been some 650,000 coronavirus tests conducted in Synlab's Tallinn labs, then 300,000 of those have been for Estonia and the rest for Finland."

Finnish tests are now being analyzed in Synlab's affiliate labs. The company is however planning on increasing testing capacity furthermore because neighboring countries have also asked for assistance.

The Synlab chief said: "In addition to us having tested and still testing in Finland, we have also been contacted from Latvia and Lithuania. We have a larger plan on increasing testing capacity to 20,000 daily. As we did with the help of our specialists in Finland, creating the possibility of 20,000 tests a day, we are trying to do the same here in Estonia."

Aamisepp added that capacity can be increased by automatizing work processes. In addition to that, software is in development to create a traceable and verifiable process.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Enterprise Estonia opens €7.2 million round Estonian-Norwegian program

14:33

Revenue from paintings done during Palmse concert goes to Ilumäe Chapel

14:01

Mart Helme to join Riigikogu foreign affairs committee

13:37

Mart Helme: EKRE ditching policy confining local election vote to citizens

13:08

WTA rankings: Kontaveit finishes year as world 23rd ranked tennis player

13:02

Health Board: 211 new coronavirus cases identified in past 24 hours Updated

12:42

PÖFF goes forward with full programme regardless of coronavirus

12:19

Art Museum of Estonia to celebrate its 101st anniversary with curated tour

11:41

16-year old judoka Viljar Lipard dreams of Olympic gold

11:18

Introduced coronavirus cases mostly originate from Ukraine and Russia

10:51

Synlab planning to increase daily testing capacity to 10,000

10:28

Survey: Majority find holding marriage referendum a white elephant

09:49

VIDEO: Estonia falls 1:2 to North Macedonia in Nations League

09:24

President convening defense council Monday to discuss US-Estonian relations

08:57

Number of people seeking asylum in Estonia drops in 2020

08:27

Margus Hunt placed on Bengals COVID-19 reserve list

08:05

Saarts: Cordon sanitaire sees populists kept from power in many countries

15.11

"Samost ja Sildam": Government's energy spent on dealing with crises

15.11

Foresight Center: Estonian economy vulnerable in COVID-19 second wave

15.11

Pharmacists: People should have two weeks' drugs at home

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: