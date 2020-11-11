news

Kiik: We do not want to fine anybody ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
News

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Tuesday the government does not want to start fining people who are not wearing masks.

Speaking on ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" Kiik explained the new mask rules announced by the government on Tuesday (November 10) are not an obligation.

He said they are a clear guideline and rule for event organizers and public transport users and a message to the public in general.

"It is a guideline. We won't fine anybody, won't start to exercise police supervision. Currently, we have moved from the recommendation phase to a slightly stronger, guideline phase. If we see the rule is not followed, the government will discuss further steps if necessary, which according to the Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Act, provides the possibility of establishing the obligation with the possibility of implementing fines. But our wish is not to fine anybody," Kiik said.

Kiik emphasized that currently, it is important that people wear masks while on public transport and when in public spaces. "If we will move forward to the obligation, it will be decided by the government. We didn't have this decision today," the minister explained.

Kiik said the government did not specify which kind of masks need to be worn to not set a financial obligation to people who are on low incomes.

Kiik: If 200 people are hospitalized, treatment needs to be reorganized

Speaking later on Tuesday evening on ETV's "Esimene stuudio", Kiik said the government does not want to completely close down the country.

"We are moving forward calmly and it is deriving from the pace of the coronavirus. We don't want to close down the country entirely, we don't want a so-called police state, if you wish to use the term. We want a reasonable state where the Health Board, the Police and Border Guard Board, other state institutions stand for the agreements to be fulfilled but they do it primarily through guidelines and counseling."

Kiik said that he doesn't see any reason why Estonia should not cope with the coronavirus. He explained that currently, Estonia has more self-protective equipment, hospitals are better prepared and people are more aware than before.

He said Estonia is making preparations for when the number of people needing hospital treatment increases.

"We are ready to accept up to 180 COVID-19 patients, if needed, which is more than at the peak of spring - then it was 157," he said. "But if the number of people infected and the number of people in need of hospital treatment exceeds 200, we really need to reorganize treatment on a very large scale."

Kiik said hospitals will receive additional funding so that they have enough people and resources in coronavirus departments. An additional €4.8 million has been set aside for testing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:56

Election Committee: Referendum cannot be held in April

17:35

Minister: IT would need a ministry of its own

16:58

Health Board: 132 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

16:55

Tallinn not to apply new restrictions in school education for time being

15:58

Four Harju County post offices reduce opening hours due to staff shortages

15:53

Health Board recommends wearing reusable masks Updated

15:25

Allar Jõks: Government communication on masks controversial and confusing

14:51

Paper: Mayor of Narva loses vote of no confidence

14:28

Jaak Aaviksoo: When science doesn't help

13:35

Isamaa's Parempoolsed against holding vote on definition of marriage

13:00

Evans to Vikerraadio: It is ironic Tänak and I are locked in a battle

12:27

Kiik: We do not want to fine anybody

11:55

Police detain three persons with ties to savings and loan association Erial

11:17

Isamaa associations: Tõnis Kons damaging party on marriage definition

10:44

President: My quarantine experience demonstrates importance of mask-wearing

10:16

Municipalities interpret law differently on allowing scooters on buses

09:32

Ratings: Estonia 200 support rises to record level

08:51

SDE leadership hits out at youth wing EKRE meme

10.11

Riigikogu committee sends 2021 state budget bill to second reading

10.11

Tallinn earmarks €86 million for public transport costs, development

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: