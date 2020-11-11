132 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board said on Wednesday. The 14-day average infection rate is 144.47 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Sixty-one cases were recorded in Harju County and 53 in Ida-Viru County. Tartu, Hiiu and Pärnu counties reported three new cases each, Valga two cases and one each in Järva, Põlva, Rapla and Viljandi counties. Three cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 2,737 primary tests were analysed and 132 primary tests gave a positive result which gives a positive rate of 4.8 percent.

There were also 12 repeat positive tests among the retests carried out in the last 24 hours. In total, 4,851 coronavirus tests - primary and repeated - were analyzed in Estonia, of which 144 or 3 percent turned out to be positive.

On Wednesday morning there are 63 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital and six patients are using ventilators. Seven patients were discharged from hospital and one patient was transferred from the Ida-Viru Central Hospital to Tartu University Hospital. Eight new cases were opened in total.

No new deaths were added within the past 24 hours. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of seventy-six people in Estonia in total.

As of today, November 11, hospitals have closed a total of 596 cases relating to COVID-19 which involved 581 people.

Situation by region

Northern region

Fifty of the 61 new cases from Harju County were from Tallinn. Two of those new cases were close contacts of individuals who had already fallen ill. On one occasion, the virus was brought in from Ukraine. The origins of the infection have remained unknown on three occasions. The circumstances surrounding the remaining cases are still being investigated.

Further information about those cases which were added on November 10 show that 67 cases were close contacts of individuals who had already fallen ill. On seven occasions, the virus was brought in from Denmark, Cyprus, Finland, Sweden, England, and Russia. On a further two occasions, the origins of the infection have remained unknown. The circumstances surrounding the remaining twenty-three cases are still being investigated.

The Health Board's northern regional department is monitoring over 10,000 people, of whom 1,024 have fallen ill.

There are twenty-four different outbreaks in total within the northern regional department's area of operations.

four school outbreaks which include 23 individuals in total,

One kindergarten outbreak with five cases,

Seven workplace outbreaks which involve 116 cases,

Three event outbreaks which include 28 people,

Six outbreaks which are connected to contacts with 49 cases,

Rapla Care Center outbreak with 65 cases,

A hospital outbreak with 18 cases,

Tallinn Prison outbreak with 15 cases.

Eastern region

Twenty-seven of the new cases were infected within the family circle, one further individual caught the infection at a kindergarten, two in the workplace, one at a sports training session, and three at school. The circumstances surrounding the remaining new cases are still being investigated.

The Health Board's eastern regional department is monitoring over 3,000 people, of whom 480 have fallen ill.

There are ten active outbreaks in total within the eastern regional department's area of operations.

First school outbreak in Sillamäe (38)

Second Sillamäe school outbreak (9)

Jõhvi care home outbreak (21)

A Narva kindergarten outbreak (7)

Narva-Jõesuu workplace outbreak (10)

Viru Prison outbreak (208)

A Kohtla-Järve school outbreak (6)

A Sillamäe workplace outbreak (8)

Narva sports-related outbreak (43)

Narva workplace outbreak (7)

Southern region

Two of the new cases from Tartu County were infected via work-related contacts, and one individual caught the infection at a hobby group meeting. The new cases from Valga County were infected via family-related contacts. Regarding the new cases from Viljandi County and Põlva County, the origins of the infection have remained unknown.

The southern regional department is monitoring over 1,000 people, of whom 172 have fallen ill.

As part of those efforts, the southern regional department is also monitoring one outbreak which occurred at a care home and involves thirty-four individuals.

Western region

The new cases from Hiiu County were infected via work-related contacts. One of the new cases from Pärnu County caught the infection via a family contact, one further case was brought in from Ukraine, and the circumstances surrounding a third case are still being investigated.

The western regional department is monitoring almost 700 people, of whom 105 have fallen ill.

The western regional department is also monitoring three active outbreaks in Hiiu County:

A family event outbreak (13)

Event outbreak (8)

family outbreak (6)

The situation is critical

The wide spread of coronavirus has caused a medical state of emergency in Estonia.

The number of individuals who require hospital treatment is increasing rapidly. Yesterday, the government issued new measures which are designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Get tested as soon as possible! Please contact your family physician or call 1220 even if you only develop mild symptoms.

If you are a close contact of an individual who has been infected, please stay at home!

A social responsibility-orientated campaign entitled 'Let's keep Estonia open!' was launched this week, which calls for the people of Estonia to follow five basic principles:

Stay at home if you have fallen ill

Stay at least two metres away from other people

Wear a mask in crowded places; wash your hands diligently

Download the HOIA app onto your smartphone

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

