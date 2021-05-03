Synlab offering paid covid testing using mouth rinsing liquid samples

From May 3, Synlab will offer customers the opportunity to have a coronavirus test taken with mouth rinsing liquid as well as from the nose. Until now, this was only an option for minors.

This service is only an option for paying customers, such as people who need a negative coronavirus test result to travel.

Outlining the testing procedure Synlab said the solution should be gargled in the throat for 10 seconds and then spat out into a cup. A video of the procedure can be watched on the company's website.

It is recommended not to eat or drink one hour before giving the sample. A test costs €58 and the results will take 24 hours.

Nasal PCR tests - a nasopharyngeal sample - will continue to be the primary way of testing for suspected covid-19 at public testing sites after a recommendation from a doctor.

--

