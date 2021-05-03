Synlab offering paid covid testing using mouth rinsing liquid samples

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
News

From May 3, Synlab will offer customers the opportunity to have a coronavirus test taken with mouth rinsing liquid as well as from the nose. Until now, this was only an option for minors.

This service is only an option for paying customers, such as people who need a negative coronavirus test result to travel.

Outlining the testing procedure Synlab said the solution should be gargled in the throat for 10 seconds and then spat out into a cup. A video of the procedure can be watched on the company's website.

It is recommended not to eat or drink one hour before giving the sample. A test costs €58 and the results will take 24 hours.

Nasal PCR tests - a nasopharyngeal sample - will continue to be the primary way of testing for suspected covid-19 at public testing sites after a recommendation from a doctor.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:08

New EDF contingent begins service in Mali anti-insurgency operation

16:54

Over 12,000 people have downloaded a COVID-19 vaccination certificate

16:42

Robert Rooba signs one-year contract with KHL team Severstal

16:21

Tartu seeking visitors' ideas for 'Car-Free Avenue' 2021

15:41

Narva, Ivangorod cross border concert marks International Jazz Day

15:25

Committee sends four buildings to Riigikogu for cultural endowment

14:55

President invited on Bellingshausen Arctic trip

14:26

Center Party expects foreign affairs, interior ministers to join party

14:05

Scientific council chief: No major events in summer

13:44

Synlab offering paid covid testing using mouth rinsing liquid samples

13:09

Experts: Real estate market is heating up, no price drop expected

12:42

Aeroflot suspends Tallinn-Moscow flights

12:16

Scientific council draws up three infection risk scenarios

11:48

National handball team out of Euro qualifiers after big loss to Germany

11:20

500 more deaths recorded in 2020 than 2019

10:52

Kaljulaid visiting Poland to mark May 3 Constitution anniversary

10:34

Health Board: 179 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, four deaths

10:22

Tallinn drawing up tramline project to Lasnamäe mega hospital

09:56

Unemployment fund proposes extending wage compensation scheme

09:39

Over 50s can get vaccinated against covid-19 from Monday Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: