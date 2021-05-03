Health Board: 179 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, four deaths

179 new coronavirus cases have been found of a total 2,924 tests taken - a rate of 6.1 percent - in Estonia over the past 24 hours, the Health Board announced. Four deaths were registered.

According to data from the population registry, there were 81 people diagnosed with the coronavirus in Harju County, 59 of those cases were in Tallinn.

There were 35 new cases diagnosed in Ida-Viru County, 17 in Tartu County and 10 in Valga County. Nine new cases were found in Viljandi County with six going to Lääne-Viru County. Five cases were diagnosed in Pärnu County and four new cases were opened in Põlva County. Two cases each were found in Rapla, Jõgeva and Järva counties with one case each found in Lääne and Võru counties.

There was no information in the population registry for four of the cases diagnosed.

Four new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 91-year old man, an 86-year old woman, an 84-year old woman and a 59-year old man. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,172 people in Estonia in total.

Estonia's new rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 376.61, data from the Health Board shows.

In total, 339,651 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 125,319 of them having already received their second dose. 2,443 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning.

327 people receiving treatment in hospital, 53 in intensive care

As of Monday morning, 327 people are receiving treatment in hospital with 41 under assisted breathing. There are 53 patients in intensive care. The average age of hospitalized patients is 68 years, 78 percent of all hospitalized patients are 60 years or older.

A total of 2,924 primary coronavirus tests were carried out over the past 24 hours with 179 returning positive and 2,745 negative – a positive rate of 6.1 percent.

There have been 1,298,160 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 122,943 total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

112,480 people are considered to have recovered from the coronavirus in Estonia with 38,702 (34.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 73,778 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

The 14-day average infection rate is 376.61 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

