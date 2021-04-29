Several hospitals open vaccination to the over 50s

Tartu vaccination center. Source: Tartu University Hospital.
Coronavirus vaccination has been opened to the 50-59 age group at hospitals in Rapla and Tartu. All risk group patients, regardless of age, are also welcome to get vaccinated too.

Rakvere County Hospital said on Wednesday (link in Estonian) vaccinations will take place on April 29 - 30 and May 4-7. You can register through the patient portal for call 484 4050 between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccination times are only visible in the digital registry to people who belong to the target groups. The vaccine will be Pfizer/BioNtech.  

SA Raplamaa Haigla ootab vaktsineerimisele: 29.aprillil 2021; 30.aprillil 2021 ja 04.mai 2021 - 07.mai 2021. -...

Posted by Raplamaa Haigla SA on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

On Wednesday, Tartu University Hospital also opened registration for the same groups and will also use the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine. Second doses of AstraZeneca are also being administered.

The hospital said people can either book appointments by phone (731 7200) or through the patient portal.

✔️Tartu vaktsineerimiskeskus koostöös Tartu linna ja Tartu Kiirabiga on avatud! ✔️Esimesel päeval käis COVID-19...

Posted by Tartu Ülikooli Kliinikum on Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Tartu's vaccination center is located at the A Le Coq sports Center at Ihaste 7.

Tartu's vaccination center is at the A Le Coq sports center on Ihaste 7. Source: Google maps

Tallinn hospitals have not yet announced that they will start vaccinating the 50-59 age category.  

Evelin Trink, a spokesperson for the Health Insurance Fund, told ERR on Thursday morning there were about 2,700 slots for vaccinations.

Trink said that the nationwide digital registry will allow anyone 50 or over to register for vaccination on Monday (May 3). As the registry is currently closed you must contact the hospital to make an appointment until then.

Vaccination of all age groups is scheduled to start on May 17 if doses are delivered according to schedule.

To find out more about vaccination in Estonia read ERR News' FAQs feature.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

