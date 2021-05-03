Vaccination chief: Vaccine choice to be opened in digital registry

Starting from Tuesday, vaccine applicants can choose between vaccines when booking a vaccination time in the digital registry , head of the vaccination process work group Marek Seer said.

Seer told ETV's morning program "Terevisioon" that there are four vaccines available in Estonia - Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen. Age limits apply for all four vaccines with AstraZeneca suitable for those aged 50 and up, the remaining three are allocated for other age groups.

"Will there be such a choice? Yes, there will. Will it happen today (Monday - ed)? I would rather say that perhaps not today, but it is hopefully visible in the digital registry from [Tuesday]," Seer said.

If the person has already gone to the vaccination location, they are not given a choice, however. "There will be no choice at the location. We are trying to minimize such behavior and do that for a humane reason - if you have booked a time, it is very reasonable that you arrive because otherwise, you are wasting someone else's time," Seer said.

Vaccinations based on the so-called 1+1 model began at Narva Hospital on Saturday and Seer said the initiative turned out to be successful. He did not rule out that it could be put to use in other regions in Estonia.

The 1+1 model means that a vaccine is also provided to a younger person accompanying an elderly (70 or over) person for a vaccination.

As vaccinations for people aged 50 and above were opened on Monday, Seer said the state is awaiting results from the initiative. There will likely be less vaccines available than applicants for inoculation going forward, he added.

The vaccination work group is also currently preparing to allow everyone to apply for a vaccine from May 17 and the vaccination chief said shipment schedules are key in the process being open for everyone.

