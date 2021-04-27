Expert committee to discuss lowering AstraZeneca age cap

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Mass vacination. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Lowering the age limit of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will be discussed by Estonia's Immunoprophylaxis Expert Committee on Tuesday. Currently, new doses are not being given to the under 60s.

The experts will review data from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the effect of the vaccine and its potential links to thrombosis and Estonian data on the spread of coronavirus in the country, ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Monday.

Speaking to Delfi news portal on Monday (link in Estonian), committee member professor Irja Lutsar said she would not speculate on the decision as it will be clearer after the committee has discussed the issue.

She said the subject could be discussed now as new data about the vaccine is being published all the time.

Earlier this month, the EMA said there is a very small chance the vaccine is linked to thrombosis but the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. The Estonian government also adopted this view but suspended new doses for the under 60s as these "very rare" blood clots have only been found in people under 60.  

Lutsar said the likelihood of someone over 60 getting a blood clot from the AstraZeneca vaccine is one in a million so there is no reason for older people to worry. Additionally, it is very effective in protecting people from developing a serious case of coronavirus.  

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) told ERR on Monday he supports the age cap being lowered but a decision will be made based on the expert committee's recommendations.  

This week, 67,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in Estonia, approximately 40,000 of these can be used as first doses with the rest being reserved for second doses.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:36

Expert committee to discuss lowering AstraZeneca age cap

10:34

Health Board: 459 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, three deaths

10:18

Justice minister: EU funding could lead to overheating in 2024-2025

09:55

Tartu vaccination center opens on Tuesday Updated

09:53

T1 Mall of Tallinn to go bankrupt

09:22

Estonian vaccine passport to be completed by end of week

08:57

President: Western Europe should follow Estonia's lead in Czech solidarity

08:26

Coronavirus round-up: April 19-25

26.04

Doctor: Complacency over COVD-19 rates may spell health care meltdown

26.04

Lawyers: Prosecutor's office riding roughshod over ECJ data stance

26.04

ERM director: Travelling exhibition withheld at Russian customs point

26.04

Estonia hoping to persuade Finland to re-allow work-related travel

26.04

Center MP takes up Tallinna Vesi supervisory board post

26.04

Prosecutor seeking life for Lihula shooter

26.04

Health Board to contact all travelers arriving in Estonia

26.04

Cycle Strategy planners: Tallinn hasn't done anything right

26.04

Bank of Estonia: Domestic, cross border payments rise on year to Q1 2021

26.04

Gallery: 'Osoon' celebrates Ornithological Society's 100th anniversary

26.04

Anett Kontaveit gets new coach

26.04

127,000 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: