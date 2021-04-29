Health minister self-isolating as coronavirus close contact

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) is in self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I just found out I had come into contact with a person who today gave a positive coronavirus sample. I have been vaccinated with one dose, but I still have to remain in self-isolation for the next 10 days, as a close contact," Kiik wrote on his social media account Wednesday night.

Kiik said he was feeling fine and that since the vast majority of cabinet and other meetings are currently held online in any case, work would not be disrupted.

Tanel Kiik had received the first dose (of two) of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Government ministers started receiving their coronavirus vaccines over a month ago. Several weeks have to elapse between receiving a first dose and a second.

