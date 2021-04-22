No preferential vaccination of essential workers in May

The government decided that vaccination of essential workers will continue in May alongside efforts to immunize the rest of society, meaning that essential workers will be given no preference.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik said at the government press conference that vaccination of all essential workers who number around 150,000 in Estonia will gradually continue in mid-May, alongside the general population.

Those who were already on vaccination lists when problems with the AstraZeneca vaccine caused vaccination efforts to be put on standby will be vaccinated first. Their vaccination has been coordinated with the Government Office that was in charge of lists. Next will come the immunization of essential workers in the broader sense, including sales assistants and other service sector employees.

"This will rather take place in mid-May and together with the inoculation of the general population," Kiik said.

Therefore, no vaccination preference will be given.

Kiik added that vaccination of essential workers should be flexible, with major organizations making it possible to get the shot at work.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!