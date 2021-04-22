AstraZeneca, Moderna continue to reduce vaccine deliveries to Estonia

Coronavirus vaccinations taking place at Sõle Sports Center on April 3, 2021. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
AstraZeneca is likely to deliver 2,400 doses of coronavirus vaccine next week instead of a promised 50,846 doses, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on Wednesday. Moderna will also send fewer doses than expected.

The Health Board told ERR that while AstraZeneca has not confirmed the exact number of doses, it's expected that no more than 5 percent will be delivered.

The manufacturer has repeatedly cut its deliveries to Estonia. During the first week of April, 11,405 doses were expected to arrive but only 4,800 were delivered. In the second week, 4,800 of an expected 10,721 were delivered. This week the number was higher at 16,800 of an agreed 17,805.

Moderna will deliver 6,000 doses instead of 9,600 next week. In April, 178,000 doses will arrive in Estonia instead of the initially planned 230,000.

While AstraZeneca and Moderna have reduced their doses, Pfizer/BioNTech has increased its deliveries. Next week the manufacturer will send 43,290 doses to Estonia instead of 28,000. Throughout May and June between 40,000 and 57,000 Pfizer/BioNTech doses are expected to arrive each week.  

Janssen has also delivered 2,400 doses of its one-shot vaccine last week, but use has been suspended until the European Agency of Medicines and the Estonian Immunopraxis Expert Committee make their recommendations.

Editor: Helen Wright

