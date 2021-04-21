Health Board: We are in a very fragile position in terms of infection

Although coronavirus infection is declining, Estonia is currently in a very fragile position and it is not yet time to relax, Irina Dontšenko, adviser at the epidemic control department of the Estonian Health Board, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at Tallinn's weekly press conference, Dontšenko said recent developments are good, as morbidity rates are on a downward trend.

"While at the beginning of April, the numbers for the 14-day infection rate were well over 1,000, even 1,500, these figures are now falling and the current 14-day infection rate is 536.2," she said.

It is very important and positive that the workload of hospitals has decreased and there are currently 427 COVID-19 patients in hospital, while until recently the figure was 600-700 and even more than 700. This means that all COVID-19 patients can receive the necessary treatment without problems, Dontšenko added.

She said that, of Estonia's closest neighbors, the incidence is declining in Finland and Latvia, while in Sweden and Lithuania it is rising. "So now is a very fragile moment where the situation can change quickly," Dontšenko said.

She said it must be taken into account that the infection rate is still extremely high and Estonia is moving in the dark red zone.

"It is not yet the right time to relax and we must continue with the measures that we have managed well with together so far," Dontšenko said, adding that it is definitely necessary to increase the rate of vaccination.

The government's traffic light system. Source: Stenbock Houe.

