Vaccination for 50-59 age group opens on May 3

From Monday (May 3), people over 50 or those who turn 50 this year can get vaccinated against coronavirus. Risk groups of all ages can also get vaccinated.

Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) has said: "During May, we will gradually open the possibility of vaccination to all who wish to do so. Significantly increased vaccine deliveries will make it possible to start vaccination for at least 50-year-olds from the new week and open to 16-49-year-olds in the second half of May."

Family doctors are asking people in risk groups to contact them if they have not yet been called to vaccinate.

Maivi Parv, a member of the board of the Health Insurance Fund, said on Vikerraadio that nearly 34,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available on Monday and Tuesday. People are not able to choose which vaccine they receive, she added.

Parv reiterated that vaccination should open for the 18-49 age group on May 17. People over 59 will still be able to get vaccinated from May 3.

Who can get vaccinated?

- vaccination is open to all people aged 50 and over and those who turn 50 this year;

- additionally, vaccination is open to all people in risk groups over 16 years old;

- You can check if you belong to a risk group on the Patient Portal (digilugu.ee).

How to book a vaccination time:

- You can make a reservation through the Patient Portal in the digital registry. Vaccination time slots are posted by hospitals according to how many doses they have.

- You can also call the hospital or private health care facility.

There are volunteers on hand to help people book appointments in the digital registry. For assistance call 6003 033 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

--

