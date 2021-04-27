Expert committee recommends lowering AstraZeneca age limit

People 50 years and over will be able to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, the immunoprophylaxis expert committee agreed on Tuesday. This drops the current age limit by 10 years.

"The Immunoprophylaxis Committee has decided that we will lower this limit to 50 years. AstraZeneca is now recommended for over 50 years of age and the under 50s who need second doses," Professor Irja Lutsar, member of the committee, told ERR on Tuesday evening.

"It doesn't change the vaccination plan very much, because currently, the elderly and people at risk have priority anyway," she said.

Estonia capped the use of AstraZeneca at 60 years old last month after the European Agency of Medicines said there may be a small chance the vaccine is connected to very rare blood clots.

67,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected to arrive in Estonia this week and 40,000 of these will be used for second doses. In total, 127,000 doses from four manufacturers will be delivered.

