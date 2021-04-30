1+1 Ida-Viru County pairs vaccination hindered by lack of vaccines

1+1 pairs vaccination started in Narva-Jõesuu, Ida-Viru County on Thursday and will start on Saturday elsewhere in the region when enough vaccines have been delivered.

The new 1+1 system, which allows a young person to get vaccinated if they accompany an older person, was rolled out in Ida-Viru County on Thursday to encourage people to get vaccinated.

However, the process was hindered by a lack of vaccines and only Corrigo in Narva-Jõesuu started the scheme on Thursday, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. More family doctors will join the scheme next week.

Approximately, 12 pairs were vaccinated but the pairs were created by the municipality rather than family groups.

"There are a lot of young people who want to [get vaccinated] because they understand that they are at the end of the vaccination queue. They left their contact details asking to let us know if the opportunity arises. And since we still had the lists, we contacted them, of course, and they are here," Sabina Kornejeva, Head of the Narva-Jõesuu Social Department, told AK.

In Narva, less than a third of the over 70s have been vaccinated and the 1+1 scheme will launch in the city on Saturday. Narva Hospital did not have enough vaccines on Thursday to start the process.

"We have a stock of vaccines, but unfortunately it has already been booked and we can't take risks. Tomorrow people will also be vaccinated with Moderna. Maybe tomorrow [Friday] we will get the vaccine and come to work on the holidays [May 1 and Easter] and start vaccinating in Narva," said Narva Hospital nurse Natalja Metelitsa.

While most counties have more than 60 percent of people over 70 vaccinated, Ida-Viru County has been lagging behind and has the lowest coverage rate in Estonia.

The 1+1 vaccine scheme is seen as a way to boost the update of vaccines and is being trailed in the region.

Vaccination coverage by age group and county on April 29. Source: Heath Board.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!