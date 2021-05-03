Over 50s can get vaccinated against covid-19 from Monday

Starting from Monday, May 3, all people 50 years of age or turning 50 later this year are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. People who are in a COVID-19 risk group, regardless of their age, can also continue to go to get vaccinated.

The vaccination appointment can be booked from the digital registry www.digiregistratuur.ee, by calling the local hospital or the registry of a private medical institution.

Increased vaccine deliveries make it possible to start vaccinating people who are at least 50 years old from the coming week, and to open up the possibility for 16-49-year-olds in the second half of May.

People who are in a COVID-19 risk group and at least 16 years old continue to be expected for receiving vaccinations.

It is possible to find out about your risk group status from your family doctor or from the front page of the Patient Portal digilugu.ee, under the heading 'My data'. The Health Insurance Fund put together the lists of people in risk groups as of the beginning of January, and the opportunity to book a vaccination appointment at the digital registry is open for these people as well.

Family doctors are calling on all people who are in a risk group and have not yet been contacted by the family health centre to reach out to the family health centre themselves, as the contact information of patients might have changed.

The Ministry of Social Affairs asks that you use the national digital registry to register for a vaccination.

Official information about the COVID-19 vaccination: https://vaktsineeri.ee/en/.

Information on how vaccination is taking place in family health centres can be found on the web page of the Estonian Family Medicine Association at www.perearstiselts.ee (in Estonian) and from the web page of your family health centre.

How to book a vaccination appointment:

Vaccination is open to all persons 50 years of age and older, and people turning 50 this year.

Additionally, vaccination is open to all people in risk groups who are at least 16 years of age.

Check from the Patient Portal digilugu.ee whether you are in a risk group

You can get a vaccination appointment from the digital registry where open appointments are added according to the vaccine volumes arriving in the country, or by calling the registries of a hospital or a vaccinating private medical institution.

People in risk groups can book a vaccination appointment both at their family health centre and other healthcare institutions. More options can be seen at the address digilugu.ee.

Instructions on how to make a booking at the digital registry are also provided by volunteers at the phone line 6003 033, calls are answered every day at 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Booking system not yet open to 50-59 group

ERR's Estonian portal reported on Monday morning that the digilugu.ee digital registry system was not yet accepting bookings from people in the 50-59 age group, only those over 60.

Karilin Engelbrecht, a spokesperson for Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (Tervise ja heaolu infosüsteemide keskus), said hopefully the problem will be solved within a few hours.

"We are opening the service gradually - there are more than 130,000 people on the 50+ lists, and healthcare providers are also opening vaccination booking times," Engelbrecht said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to add information about delays in the digital registry.

