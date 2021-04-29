Government endorses 2022-2025 state budget strategy

The government has approved the state budget strategy for 2022-2025, after the two coalition parties, Reform and Center, reached agreement during negotiations this week.

Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) said a week ago to the day that the state budget strategy's main aim for the four years is to support important reforms.

To that end, it has set aside €1.8 billion for the green transition and €340 million towards digital transition, BNS reports.

In the period 2023 to 2025, government sector investments are set to rise to a record level, to at least €2 billion each year, Pentus-Rosimannus said.

The finance minister also said Wednesday that government ministries would have to cut expenditures by 5 percent, which will make a total saving of €60 million.

Each year's state budget is usually agreed at governmental level in the preceding fall, and is presented for voting at the Riigikogu with a view to passing before year end.

Tallinn City Government, and other regional municipalities, also draws their own budget and budget strategy.

--

