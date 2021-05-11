Finance ministry: Tax take up nearly 20 percent on year to Q1 2021

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The "Superministry" complex in Tallinn, which houses the finance ministry and social affairs ministry.. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

Tax revenue grew nearly 20 percent on year to the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), the finance ministry reports, and totaled €1.77 billion, payable to the Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

The tax take increased for three consecutive months, with growth gradually accelerating, the finance ministry says, largely due to the low baseline in spring 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

Vat payments for Q1 2021 exceeded even Q1 2019, prior to the crisi, by €47 million, at €605 million, the ministry says

At the end of Q1 2021, the total turnover of enterprises rose to 11.2 per cent year-on-year, despite lengthier restrictions than those of March 2020, the ministry says. 

The growth of the wage bill affecting labor contributions rose 0.9 per cent year-on-year.

Payment of social tax increased by 13.3 percent in March on year.

In the first quarter, income tax rebates of €186 million were paid, €17 million on year.

The liberalization of the Estonian pension scheme which came into effect on January 1 meant pension holders cashed out €11 million in total in Q1 2021, the finance ministry reports.

The payment of excise duties increased by 27.9 per cent in the first quarter compared with the previous year, with the payment of fuel excise duty driving the growth. 

This was caused by the low level of fuel excise duty last year.

Alcohol excise duty take fell on year, mainly due to restrictions which have prevented alcohol sales.

Beer excise take fell 13 percent on year, strong alcohol excise duty revenue fell by 17 percent.

In the latter case, a fall in sales of alcohol-based disinfectants had its effect.

Tobacco excise duty conversely rose, the ministry says, by 8.5 percent on year to Q1 2021, mainly due to higher excise duty liable on cigarettes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

20:53

Speaker to Canadian counterpart: Our two countries enjoy great relations

20:11

Woman dies after being struck by train

19:31

Gallery: Shooting of 'Fools of Fame' starts

18:54

Bill raising age of consent passes first reading

18:29

Port of Tallinn case lawyers seek removal of 'biased' judge

18:01

Jüri Luik leaving Riigikogu for foreign service post

17:36

Finance ministry: Tax take up nearly 20 percent on year to Q1 2021

16:53

16-49 year olds will be largest age group to vaccinate

16:29

Mayor of Tallinn: Half of space can't be taken away from cars

15:53

Police shoot out tires of two different trucks during drugs chase

15:12

Over 40s can register for covid vaccinations from May 13

14:53

Estonia urgently requesting additional AstraZeneca doses

14:26

Shipping lines aiming to lay on special cruises in Finland, Sweden, Estonia

14:10

Former chancellor of justice sues government over coronavirus restrictions

14:08

Prime minister: Theaters, cinemas to reopen May 24, at 50 percent occupancy

13:58

Culture minister: Integration in Estonia generally a consistent success

13:33

Estonian National Museum wants to host 200,000 visitors

12:53

All children, students can return to school on May 17

12:49

Minister: Other EU states could follow suit on Estonia's stance on Russia

12:24

64 side effects reported after vaccination last week

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: