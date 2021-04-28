Most income tax declarations have been submitted electronically

The Tax and Customs Board has received more than 700,000 income tax declarations this year, of which 98.3 percent have been submitted electronically. Declarations can be submitted until the end of May this year.

Based on the submitted tax declarations, €56 million of income tax will be paid out as surcharge and €197 million will be refunded as overpaid income tax. €186 million of the overpaid income tax has already been refunded, the MTA told ERR.

An option to donate refunded tax has been made available to declaration filers as well with 3,900 people choosing to donate a part of their refunded income tax, totaling €175,000.

MTA announced in April that the due date of submitting tax declarations will be extended until the end of May, both on paper and electronically. The board asked people to not hurry, because service will physically be provided following the 25 percent capacity rule.

Tax rebates will start to be issued from February 26 for those who filed electronically, and from March 19 for those who filed on paper. Payments of underpaid tax are due by October 1.

More than 750,000 declarations are expected in total. The MTA issued €189 million in rebates last year, while additional required payments came to €58 million.

