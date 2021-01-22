This year, income tax returns can be submitted from February 15 until April 30. Income tax refunds start on February 26, and last until October 1.

There aren no major differences in declaring income tax returns compared with previous years, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

For those who submitted their declaration on paper, the rebate process starts on March 19.

From this year, a "natural person" (as opposed to legal person - ed.) can deduct up to €5,000 from the income received from deforestation activities or transfer of felling rights of his land during the taxation period.

The deductions from the income earned in Estonia will also be taken into consideration regardless of income earned abroad.

The child's tax-free threshold, taken into account in the parent's income tax return, is reduced by a child's annual income. In addition to the child's taxable income, the child's annual income also includes dividends and other payments received from a company, which are not taxed as personal income.

Last year, 747,000 tax income returns were submitted. €187 million of overpaid income was returned, and €55 million of additional payments were issued.

--

